Ghana Gas Flaring Undermines Green Energy Transition

Ghana’s efforts to advance cleaner energy are being undermined by persistent gas flaring in the oil and gas sector, according to the recently published 2023 Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI) Oil and Gas Report. The country has taken visible steps toward energy transition, including rebranding the Energy Ministry to reflect a broader sustainability focus, but operational challenges continue to slow progress.

Gas flaring increased by 14.5% in 2023, reaching 4.3 billion standard cubic feet (SCF) compared to 3.7 billion SCF in 2022. The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) revealed that between 2019 and 2023, the total volume of gas flared amounted to 17.4 billion SCF, valued at approximately $1.1 billion. These figures represent resources that could have supported power generation and reduced fuel imports during a period when Ghana faces significant energy challenges.

Gas flaring occurs when excess natural gas accompanying oil production gets burned rather than captured and processed. While some flaring remains necessary for safety and operational reasons, excessive burning releases greenhouse gases, contributes to climate change, and wastes economically valuable resources. The acceptable threshold for flaring exists, but Ghana’s current levels exceed that standard considerably.

The Jubilee Field accounted for 62% of gas flared, followed by the TEN Field at 31% and the SGN Field at 7%. PIAC attributes the persistence of flaring primarily to infrastructure deficits rather than operator negligence. Ghana Gas Company lacks adequate capacity to receive and process all gas produced from oil fields, leaving operators with limited alternatives to burning.

The 2023 GHEITI report notes that continued flaring has attracted significant administrative penalties for operators. While these financial consequences aim to discourage the practice, they expose a deeper structural problem. Ghana burns valuable gas at a time when the country experiences power challenges and elevated energy costs. Electricity that could be generated from captured gas instead goes up in flames, while the nation spends substantial sums importing alternative fuels.

The situation creates contradictions for Ghana’s environmental positioning. As the government publicly commits to cleaner energy through policy reforms and ministerial restructuring, operational realities in the oil fields undercut these green credentials. The Energy Ministry’s rebranding to include “Green Transition” in its title signals intent, but infrastructure gaps prevent the sector from aligning with those climate goals.

Environmental and energy transition challenges shaped the sector’s outlook, with gas flaring due to technical failures persisting and attracting significant administrative penalties, the report states. Investment in gas processing and transportation infrastructure must match policy intentions if the country seriously pursues energy transition objectives.

The government has moved to address the problem. In May 2025, officials inaugurated an implementation committee for Ghana’s Second Gas Processing Plant. The project could save Ghana up to $1 billion annually by reducing reliance on liquid fuel imports and recover Natural Gas Liquids valued at approximately $151 million per year. The facility would expand processing capacity beyond the current 120 million standard cubic feet per day handled at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor announced in December 2025 that the government aims to deploy a lab gas processing facility within 12 months. Whether this timeline proves realistic will determine how quickly Ghana can reduce flaring and capture more value from its natural gas resources.

For GHEITI, practical infrastructure solutions remain essential to ensure Ghana’s oil and gas sector supports rather than contradicts its clean energy ambitions. Without adequate processing capacity, administrative penalties will continue flowing while valuable gas continues burning, pulling the country backward on both environmental goals and economic benefits.