Ghana Gas Denies Plant Shutdown Failure Claims

Ghana National Gas Company has pushed back against allegations that maintenance work at its key Atuabo processing facility failed, saying the plant completed repairs ahead of schedule and resumed operations last week.

The state-owned firm was responding to claims by opposition New Patriotic Party MP Michael Aidoo, who suggested in a Facebook post that the planned shutdown was unsuccessful and the plant remained offline.

“These reports are false and misleading,” Ghana Gas said. “The maintenance exercise was successfully completed ahead of schedule and in strict conformity with international safety and operational standards.”

The company said gas deliveries to downstream customers restarted on August 27 following the completion of critical maintenance work. The shutdown included safety system calibrations, an overhaul of the main transmission compressor, and servicing of the heat medium system.

Ghana Gas highlighted that the plant was back online within five days, significantly faster than the minimum 14-day timeframe required in previous years. Company executives praised the technical team for the accelerated turnaround, describing it as “a feat that should be commended.”

The Atuabo Gas Processing Plant serves as a crucial link in Ghana’s energy infrastructure, processing natural gas from offshore oil fields before supplying fuel to power plants and industrial facilities across the country.

The facility’s operational status carries significant economic implications. Any extended downtime could disrupt electricity generation and industrial production, potentially affecting both domestic consumers and export revenues.

Ghana Gas called on media organisations to verify information through official channels before publication, warning that unconfirmed reports could “create unnecessary anxiety” among stakeholders and the public.

The exchange reflects broader political tensions as Ghana heads toward the 2028 election cycle, with infrastructure performance increasingly becoming a focal point for political debate between the ruling National Democratic Congress and the opposition NPP.