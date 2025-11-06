Ghana Gas Commits to Infrastructure Expansion for Energy Security

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding and modernizing gas infrastructure to strengthen the country’s energy security and drive industrial growth.

Speaking at the 2025 Petroleum Commission Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi, Madam Judith Adjobah Blay, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas, emphasized that natural gas has become central to Ghana’s energy transition, bridging the gap between fossil fuels and cleaner, more sustainable energy sources.

“Natural gas has evolved into a key economic enabler, fueling power generation, supporting industrial productivity, and contributing significantly to national development,” Madam Blay said during the three day conference held from November 4 to 6, 2025.

She described Ghana Gas as a critical midstream partner to upstream exploration and production firms, emphasizing that the company remains focused on ensuring continuous raw gas supply to sustain power generation and crude oil production.

Madam Blay outlined several strategic infrastructure projects currently underway to enhance gas evacuation, processing, and distribution capacity across the country. These include the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Pipeline, which will facilitate efficient gas transmission between the western and eastern energy corridors, the Gas Processing Plant Train II, designed to increase domestic gas processing capacity, and the Mainline Compressor Project, which aims to improve operational reliability and ensure steady gas flow to power plants and industries.

The CEO stressed that these projects are essential to maintaining operational reliability and guaranteeing consistent gas supply for domestic and industrial consumers. She added that sustainable investment in the midstream segment depends on a stable and reliable supply of raw gas from upstream producers.

She called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders in Ghana’s petroleum value chain to secure long term feedstock for the country’s gas infrastructure.

Madam Blay announced that Ghana Gas is now fully operated by indigenous professionals, demonstrating the success of local content policies in building technical expertise and leadership capacity. The announcement underscores significant progress in the implementation of Ghana’s local content framework, which requires increased participation of Ghanaian professionals and businesses in the petroleum sector.

“We are proving that Ghanaian professionals and enterprises can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best in the global petroleum industry when given the right support,” she said.

She urged industry players to move beyond regulatory compliance and view local content as a strategic pathway to economic transformation, job creation, and technology transfer.

Madam Blay commended the Petroleum Commission for its leadership in promoting local participation in the oil and gas industry, describing its regulatory vision as key to ensuring that Ghana’s energy sector remains resilient and inclusive.

The conference, themed “Revitalizing Ghana’s Petroleum Exploration and Production Sector: Driving Innovation and Redefining Local Content for a Competitive Energy Economy,” drew delegates from across Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

As Ghana positions itself as a regional energy hub, analysts say Ghana Gas’s ongoing infrastructure investments could play a pivotal role in stabilizing the domestic power market, improving industrial output, and expanding the country’s export potential under the West African Gas Pipeline framework.

The Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project has already seen its first phase completed in 2020, enabling reverse gas flow from the western region to meet demand in the Tema and Accra industrial zones.