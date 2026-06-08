Ghana Galamsey Secretariat Challenged One Year After Launch

A Ghanaian civil society group has challenged the purpose of the national galamsey body, nearly one year after its launch, with illegal mining reportedly still rampant across the country.

The Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) Ghana chapter, based in Sunyani in the Bono Region and led by Chief Executive Raphael Godlove Ahenu, issued the critique in a statement on World Environment Day on June 5. The group said the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), inaugurated in Accra on June 26 last year, had inspired public confidence at the time but had since delivered little visible change. Illegal mining operations remain open in numerous parts of Ghana twelve months on.

“The fight against galamsey must be resolute, impartial, and free from political influence,” the organisation stated.

Ghana ranks among the world’s top gold producers, and successive governments have struggled to contain galamsey, which has grown from artisanal digging into operations involving heavy excavators. Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah warned at NAIMOS’s inauguration that 16 percent of Ghana’s land had already been destroyed by galamsey. Rivers, farmlands, and forest reserves have all suffered serious damage, threatening drinking water sources and food supply.

GLOMEF Ghana stopped short of calling for the secretariat’s dissolution but said its continued existence was hard to justify if it could not significantly curb the problem. The organisation called on President John Dramani Mahama and his administration to demonstrate stronger political will and demanded that all those involved in illegal mining be held accountable regardless of political affiliation or social standing.

The government set up NAIMOS under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as a coordinated command centre to direct operations against illegal mining, enforce mining laws, and partner with traditional authorities. Even before its formal inauguration, NAIMOS operations had resulted in the seizure of more than 50 excavators across five regions, including Eastern, Ashanti, and Western North. Speaking at a civil society dialogue in Accra in October 2025, President Mahama described the effort as a gradual process rather than a quick fix, acknowledged that mistakes had been made, and urged Parliament to allocate a substantially larger budget for the secretariat.

Beyond government action, GLOMEF Ghana called on traditional authorities, religious leaders, and community groups to actively join environmental protection efforts. The organisation took aim at the practice of treating World Environment Day as ceremonial, insisting that concrete action must follow the speeches.

World Environment Day 2026 carries the global theme “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” with the Republic of Azerbaijan hosting the central commemoration in Baku.