Ghana Gains Zero Tariff on Exports to China in Trade Boost

China has eliminated tariffs on all Ghanaian exports, strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

The agreement was announced during bilateral talks at the China-Africa Summit in Changsha, where Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed expanding trade and industrial cooperation.

“This zero-tariff policy will increase Ghana’s exports, create jobs, and support local businesses,” Ablakwa said. The move follows a surge in bilateral trade, which surpassed $11 billion in 2024, with Ghana exporting agricultural goods, minerals, and manufactured products to China.

The deal supports Ghana’s industrial ambitions, including plans to process bauxite into aluminium and develop rail infrastructure for efficient transport. Both nations also agreed to explore an electric vehicle manufacturing plant, leveraging Ghana’s lithium reserves.

A new Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to formalize the growing collaboration. Reflecting on the partnership’s history, Ablakwa noted Ghana and China’s strong ties since establishing diplomatic relations 65 years ago.