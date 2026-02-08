Ghana Futsal Team Eliminated from AFCON After Zambia Defeat

Ghana’s national futsal team failed to qualify for the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Zambia in the second leg of their qualifier on Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Lusaka, resulting in an 8-6 aggregate loss over the two matches.

The Black Stars Futsal entered the return fixture at the Olympic Youth Development Centre in Lusaka with the tie delicately poised at 6-6 following a high scoring draw in Cape Coast on Tuesday, February 3. However, the Chipolopolo dominated the second leg, securing victory in front of their home supporters to advance to the continental finals scheduled for Morocco later this year.

Zambia capitalized on their chances while maintaining defensive discipline throughout the match, ensuring Ghana could not replicate the attacking form displayed in the first leg at the University of Cape Coast Sports Hall. The result marks another setback for Ghana’s futsal program, which has struggled to establish consistency at continental level.

The elimination means Ghana will miss the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, which also serves as Africa’s qualification route to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Futsal World Cup. The Black Stars Futsal last participated in the continental championship in 2016 and have been absent from recent editions.

The first leg encounter had showcased Ghana’s attacking potential but also exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Ghana led 6-4 heading into the closing stages of that match but conceded two quick goals, allowing Zambia to escape with a draw. The failure to defend that advantage proved costly, as Zambia entered the second leg with momentum and confidence intact.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed the elimination in a statement on Sunday, acknowledging that the team fought hard but ultimately fell short in Lusaka. The defeat brings an end to Ghana’s qualification campaign and extends the country’s absence from Africa’s premier futsal tournament.

Zambia will now join hosts and three time defending champions Morocco, along with six other nations, at the 2026 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations. The Zambians progress as one of seven teams to earn qualification through the two round qualifying process involving 18 nations across the continent.

The qualification format granted automatic byes to the four highest ranked teams in the FIFA Futsal World Rankings, namely Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt and Libya. These nations entered the competition in the second round, where they faced opponents who had advanced from the preliminary stage contested in late January.

Ghana’s direct entry into the final round reflected their status among Africa’s top ten futsal nations, a position earned through steady development of the program in recent years. However, the team’s inability to secure qualification raises questions about the progress made and the challenges that remain in building a competitive futsal setup.

The two legged tie against Zambia was played on February 3 and 4 for the first leg, with the return fixture scheduled for February 7 and 8. Ghana’s team departed Accra on February 5, touching down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka on Thursday, February 6, where they were received by officials from the Zambian Football Association.

The 12 goals scored in the opening leg had set expectations for another entertaining encounter in Lusaka. However, Zambia adopted a more controlled approach in the second leg, limiting Ghana’s attacking opportunities while exploiting defensive weaknesses to secure the aggregate victory.

Ghana’s elimination means the country will now turn its focus to the 2028 Futsal Africa Cup of Nations qualification cycle. The GFA has emphasized the need to strengthen the futsal program through improved infrastructure, coaching development and increased competitive exposure for players.

The Black Stars Futsal team has faced ongoing challenges in establishing a consistent presence at continental level, with limited participation in recent tournaments highlighting the difficulties in building a sustainable program. The defeat to Zambia underscores the work required to close the gap with more established futsal nations on the continent.

Zambia’s advancement represents a significant achievement for their futsal program, particularly given the competitive nature of the qualification process and the quality of opposition faced across the two rounds.