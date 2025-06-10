Ghana Fuel Price Hike Averted by Industry Intervention

Ghana’s Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) prevented an immediate surge in fuel prices by securing a delay for the new energy sector levy’s implementation.

Without this intervention, pump prices would have reached GH¢14 per litre starting June 9, according to COMAC Chief Executive Officer Dr. Riverson Oppong.

The government accepted COMAC’s request to postpone the GH¢1-per-litre levy, originally scheduled for June 9, to June 16. This allows continued negotiations between industry players, government, and stakeholders to mitigate consumer impact. Dr. Oppong confirmed ongoing dialogues with state agencies to develop a sustainable implementation approach.

“Our intervention offers breathing space for constructive solutions. Immediate enforcement would have triggered unprecedented economic pressure on citizens,” Dr. Oppong stated. He emphasized COMAC supports the levy as a necessary measure for energy sector stability but advocates for phased cost absorption. COMAC has submitted three proposals to government to prevent full immediate cost transfer to consumers.

Market conditions will determine long-term price effects. “If the cedi remains strong and global prices stable, the levy’s impact could be absorbed without immediate hikes. However, currency depreciation or global spikes would necessitate consumer cost-sharing,” Dr. Oppong clarified.

The chamber reiterated its commitment to shield consumers from abrupt financial strain while acknowledging the levy’s necessity. “This is a necessary evil requiring collaborative stakeholder engagement,” Dr. Oppong noted. Final implementation terms will be determined before the June 16 deadline.

Ghana’s fuel pricing remains volatile amid currency fluctuations and global market trends, with recent stability partly attributed to cedi performance.