Ghana Frees 998 Prisoners in Major Presidential Amnesty

President John Mahama has granted amnesty to 998 inmates across Ghana’s prisons, a significant move officials say addresses severe overcrowding and humanitarian concerns.

The presidency announced the decision on Monday, confirming it followed recommendations from the Prisons Service Council.

Two inmates who petitioned directly for clemency were included, though their identities remain confidential.

The beneficiaries encompass several vulnerable groups, according to a statement signed by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Thirty-three seriously ill prisoners, thirty-six inmates aged over seventy, and eighty-seven death row convicts now commuted to life imprisonment will be released.

The list also includes two nursing mothers. Fifty-one lifers see their terms reduced to twenty years, while 787 first-time offenders gain freedom immediately. The President approved nearly all recommendations, accepting 998 out of 1,014 cases proposed.

News of the amnesty quickly fueled speculation about specific high-profile inmates. Many wondered if William Ato Essien, the former Capital Bank CEO serving a 15-year sentence for misapplying Bank of Ghana funds, would be freed.

Supporters had petitioned the presidency citing his reported ill health and use of a wheelchair, arguing others in similar banking cases were released. However, a trusted source confirmed to Graphic Online that Essien was excluded from the list. His case remains pending medical bail while his appeal continues.

Similarly excluded is Patricia Asiedu Asiamah, known as Nana Agradaa, who is serving a 15-year sentence. Having served less than six months, she was deemed ineligible under the criteria.

The presidency firmly stated the amnesty process was neither selective nor politically motivated. Officials emphasized it strictly followed constitutional provisions and prioritized humanitarian needs, aiming to decongest facilities while ensuring justice incorporates mercy.