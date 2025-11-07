Ghana Free Zones Authority Joins Key AI For Africa Conference In Accra

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) participated in a major conference exploring artificial intelligence (AI) potential for the continent. Policymakers, educators, and industry leaders attended the inaugural “AI for Africa: Unlocking Opportunities for Education, Innovation, and Sustainable Development” event. It was held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Organised by the Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF), the conference examined how AI can accelerate regional growth. Discussions focused on integrating the technology to improve educational access, support local language tuition, and enhance public service delivery. Attendees, including development partners and sector specialists, stressed the urgent need for institutional action to embed AI into national development plans.

GFZA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Hamidu Sibiri Musah and the Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations represented the Authority. Their involvement demonstrates GFZA’s commitment to advancing innovation and supporting national efforts to leverage AI for economic transformation. This engagement also aligns with the Authority’s broader mandate to promote competitiveness, technology adoption, and sustainable growth within Ghana’s export-oriented sectors.