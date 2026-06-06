Ghana Free Zones Authority Holds Staff Mental Health Programme

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) recently held a staff programme on mental health to build a healthier, more supportive workplace and encourage employees to seek help when needed.

The Authority ran the session under the theme “Building a Healthier Workplace through Mental Health Awareness and Staff Sensitisation,” bringing management and staff together for an open discussion on wellbeing and workplace culture. It said it views employee wellbeing as central to productivity, institutional growth and service delivery.

Speaking for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance and Administration, Musah Sibiri Hamidu, the Director of Business Development and Research, Lawrence Osei-Boateng, urged organisations to treat mental health as a priority. He said modern workplaces must deliberately create room for openness and emotional support, adding that staff need “access to the support systems and resources” to stay well.

A lecture by Dr Yaw Amankwah Arthur of the Mental Health Authority anchored the programme. He spoke on workplace toxicity and its effect on staff wellbeing and productivity, describing the warning signs of toxic environments and practical ways to address them before they erode morale and performance.

Staff also completed self assessment exercises to gauge their stress levels, emotional health and workplace behaviour. The Authority said the activity prompted reflection, encouraged people to seek support when they need it, and reinforced personal responsibility for a respectful work environment.

The GFZA said such programmes form part of a wider culture of care and inclusiveness, which it believes helps build a resilient and motivated workforce able to deliver its mandate and support national economic development.