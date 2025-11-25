Ghana Free Zones Authority Explores Collaboration with Virgin Islands

The Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) has initiated discussions with a visiting delegation from the U.S. Virgin Islands to explore potential collaboration in cocoa, gold, technology and cultural exchange sectors.

The talks took place in Accra, where Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Operations Lateef Apau Wiredu hosted Governor Albert Bryan Jr. and his team. The meeting focused on identifying practical opportunities that could produce mutually beneficial outcomes for both jurisdictions while expanding trade and investment linkages.

Governor Bryan urged Ghanaian exporters, particularly Free Zones firms, to take advantage of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ zero tariff regime to expand access to the broader U.S. market. He emphasized that the territory’s favorable trade position offers Ghanaian businesses a strategic entry point for reaching American consumers without facing import duties.

The Governor noted that he is the first U.S. Virgin Islands Governor and the first U.S. Governor to undertake an official visit to Ghana, underscoring the historic significance of the diplomatic engagement. His remarks highlighted growing interest among U.S. territories in strengthening economic ties with African nations, particularly those with established export oriented manufacturing sectors.

Wiredu briefed the delegation on the Free Zones Programme and the investment incentives available under the scheme, which offers tax exemptions, duty free imports of raw materials and equipment, and simplified regulatory procedures for qualifying enterprises. He described the meeting as an important platform for potential cooperation between the two jurisdictions.

Both sides agreed to explore the development of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize future engagement and establish frameworks for trade facilitation, investment promotion and technical cooperation. The proposed MoU would outline specific areas of collaboration and create institutional mechanisms for ongoing dialogue between GFZA and U.S. Virgin Islands authorities.

Governor Bryan’s delegation included senior officials from the Virgin Islands Government Office, Department of Tourism, Economic Development Authority and Next Generation Network. Their presence reflected a comprehensive approach to exploring partnerships spanning multiple sectors beyond traditional trade relationships.

GFZA officials present at the meeting were Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations (PR) Dr. Patience Agbleze Acorlor, Head of Compliance Michael Larbi and Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs Bilal Muazu Sulemana. The attendance of compliance and communications leadership signaled GFZA’s commitment to ensuring any future arrangements meet regulatory standards while maintaining transparency.

The discussions come as Ghana seeks to diversify its export markets and attract foreign direct investment through its Free Zones Programme, which currently hosts over 300 enterprises across manufacturing, services and processing sectors. The programme has become a key instrument for promoting non traditional exports and creating employment opportunities.

The U.S. Virgin Islands’ zero tariff status under U.S. customs regulations offers Ghanaian manufacturers potential advantages in accessing American markets without facing the tariffs that typically apply to direct exports from Africa. This arrangement could particularly benefit Ghanaian producers of processed cocoa products, jewelry from gold, and technology services seeking to establish U.S. market presence.

Cultural exchange emerged as another dimension of the proposed collaboration, reflecting shared historical connections and interest in strengthening people to people ties between the two territories. Both sides expressed commitment to exploring educational exchanges, tourism promotion and cultural programming that could deepen mutual understanding.

The meeting represents part of broader efforts by Ghanaian trade authorities to forge partnerships with territories and jurisdictions offering strategic market access advantages. Similar discussions have previously taken place with other Caribbean nations and special economic zones seeking to create trade corridors between Africa and Western markets.