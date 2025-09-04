Ghana Foundation Seeks Support for Blood Disorder Center

The Leukaemia Project Foundation has called for increased national support to address blood-related disorders as Ghana observes Leukaemia Awareness Month in September.

The foundation, established in 2006, announced plans to strengthen advocacy and patient care efforts while highlighting construction of Ghana’s first Centre for Haematology and Clinical Genetics. The facility, being developed in partnership with Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, will provide advanced treatment and diagnostic services for blood disorders.

Foundation President Gerard Hillary Osei Boakye emphasized the urgent need for improved healthcare access in a statement marking the awareness month. The proposed center aims to eliminate the need for Ghanaian patients to seek blood disorder treatment abroad due to inadequate local facilities.

The medical facility will offer specialized treatment options, diagnostic capabilities, and professional training programs for healthcare workers. Construction represents a significant expansion of Ghana’s capacity to treat leukemia and other blood conditions domestically.

Major financial institutions and corporations have supported the foundation’s efforts since its inception. Founding benefactors include Ecobank Ghana, Stanbic Bank, Agriculture Development Bank, and Vanguard Assurance, along with private companies such as Kofi Ababio and Sons, Engineers and Planners, and Rana Motors.

The Edward Osei Boakye Trust Fund currently hosts and manages the foundation’s operations. Trust fund support has enabled progress in administrative, technical, and architectural planning for the medical center project.

Two fundraising events will support the construction effort this year. The Captain’s Cup Polo Tournament, scheduled for September 3-7, 2025, will take place in collaboration with Accra Polo Club. An Operatic and Choral Concert is planned for November 2025.

The foundation continues seeking cash contributions and in-kind donations to complete the specialized medical facility. Officials estimate the center will significantly reduce medical tourism for blood disorder treatment while improving survival rates for Ghanaian patients.

Blood disorders affect thousands of Ghanaians annually, with many cases requiring specialized treatment currently unavailable in the country. The new center would provide comprehensive care including chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, and genetic counseling services.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Ghana’s premier medical institution, will house the specialized center. The hospital’s existing infrastructure and medical expertise provide a foundation for expanding blood disorder treatment capabilities.

The foundation’s advocacy work has raised awareness about leukemia and related conditions throughout Ghana over nearly two decades. Patient support programs have assisted families navigating complex treatment requirements and medical expenses.

International partnerships may enhance the center’s capabilities once operational. The facility could serve as a regional hub for blood disorder treatment across West Africa, according to foundation officials.