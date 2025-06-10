Ghana Forum Drives China-Africa Electric Vehicle Cooperation

Ghana hosted the 2025 China-Africa Automotive Development Forum on Tuesday, focusing on opportunities for collaborative electric vehicle (EV) production.

Held in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city, the event was co-organized by the Confucius Institute at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Hubei University of Automotive Technology.

Under the theme “Intelligent Manufacturing of Lightweight EVs,” the forum convened Chinese and African experts, policymakers, investors, and engineers to assess the necessity and feasibility of integrating EV development into Africa’s automotive future.

Li Yang, Minister-Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, emphasized Africa’s strategic importance. “Africa always remains a priority in China’s overall diplomatic strategy, as it is an emerging continent that drives global economic growth,” Li stated.

He further affirmed China’s commitment: “Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China’s commitment to Africa remains unwavering, and China’s dedication to jointly advancing industrialization with Ghana remains persistent.”

Ghanaian officials outlined the country’s readiness for EV manufacturing. Seth Mahu, Director for Renewable Energy at Ghana’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, stated that Ghana has “established foundational policies supporting EV production.”

Mahu highlighted the potential of Sino-Ghanaian partnership: “Collaboration with China through technology transfer, joint ventures, and training can accelerate our progress exponentially. This forum must serve as a conduit between Ghana and China to exchange perspectives on implementation, ambition, and achievement.”

This forum underscores Africa’s growing focus on sustainable industrial transformation and positions Ghana as an emerging hub for advanced manufacturing within West Africa’s evolving automotive sector.