Ghana Forms Mediation Panel for Gbiniyiri Conflict

Ghana’s Interior Minister has inaugurated a seven-member mediation committee to resolve the deadly Gbiniyiri conflict, giving the panel one month to restore peace in the violence-hit Savannah Region.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak urged the committee Monday to conduct its work with impartiality, transparency, and inclusivity while engaging all stakeholders to rebuild trust in the affected communities.

The violent clashes erupted on August 23, 2025, in Gbinyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District and have since spread to neighboring villages, displacing residents and prompting government intervention.

Emmanuel Habuka Bombande chairs the mediation committee, with members including MP Collins Dauda, who chairs Parliament’s Committee on Lands and Natural Resources, Reverend Father Lazarus Annyereh from the Savannah Regional Peace Council, and Dr. Festus Aubyn from the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding.

The panel also includes legal expert Sylvia Horname Noagbesenu from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Ramatu Alhassan from the University of Ghana’s Department of Agricultural Economics, and Dr. George Amoh, Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council.

Minister Mohammed-Mubarak outlined the committee’s mandate to facilitate safe return of displaced residents, assess conflict damages, promote dialogue and reconciliation, recommend sustainable peacebuilding mechanisms, and strengthen local institutions to prevent future violence.

The minister emphasized the need for collaboration with traditional authorities, opinion leaders, civil society organizations, and security agencies to achieve lasting peace in the region.

Committee Chairman Bombande expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the panel and acknowledged the gravity of their responsibility. He emphasized the committee’s commitment to delivering actionable recommendations that will support affected communities.

President John Mahama’s administration has responded to the conflict by deploying additional security forces to affected areas while pursuing diplomatic solutions through the mediation process.

The one-month timeline reflects the government’s urgency in addressing a conflict that has disrupted life in multiple communities across the Savannah Region. The committee has been tasked with working alongside relevant stakeholders toward peacebuilding, reconciliation, and sustainable resettlement of displaced persons.

The formation of the mediation committee represents the government’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution through dialogue and inclusive engagement with all affected parties and communities.