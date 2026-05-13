Ghana Forms Expert Team to Counter Trade Disruptions

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) on May 7 inaugurated a technical team in Accra to develop a national strategy for navigating economic disruptions from the Iran war and the accelerating realignment of global trade and geopolitical alliances.

NDPC Chairman Dr Nii Moi Thompson, who also serves as Presidential Senior Advisor on the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, led the inauguration. He framed the initiative as essential not just for managing immediate shocks but for positioning Ghana across the short, medium and long term in a fundamentally changed global order.

Thompson noted that significant structural shifts in the world economy had been underway well before the Iran conflict and were expected to persist for the foreseeable future. He pointed specifically to Canada and the European Union redirecting trade away from the United States, the emergence of Vietnam and other new Asian economic powers, and China’s expanding economic engagement with Africa, including improved market access for African exports, as forces the strategy must directly address.

Prof. William Baah-Boateng, Vice Chancellor of Methodist University and a commissioner on the NDPC’s Economic Policy Sub-Committee, will lead the team.

The team’s mandate spans several interlocking policy priorities: maximising Ghana’s gains from China’s new tariff-free access scheme for African countries; unlocking opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); engaging emerging markets across Latin America and Asia; managing shifts in traditional markets in Europe and North America; navigating global supply chain and logistics changes; and sharpening industrial, trade and competition policy to drive Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

The team draws expertise from government, academia and international institutions. Members include Dr William Cantah of the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Economics; Dr Francis Kumah, a retired International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist currently advising the Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Ms Nelly Mireku, Director of Research at the Ministry of Finance; Mr Dominic Odoom, Head of Trade Statistics at the Ghana Statistical Service; Dr Adotey Anum, a retired diplomat-economist and NDPC International Relations sub-committee member; Dr Alfred Appiah, a Canada-based economist and data scientist; and a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Mr Chris P.K. Conduah, an international trade specialist at the Commission, serves as secretary to the team.

The NDPC said the completed strategy document is intended to equip Ghana to respond effectively to both the immediate economic shocks and the longer-term structural changes now reshaping the global economy.