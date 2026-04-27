Ghana Formally Signs Afrobarometer Headquarters Agreement

Ghana has formalised a headquarters agreement with Afrobarometer (AB), cementing the country’s status as the permanent base for Africa’s foremost public opinion research network, following parliamentary approval of the pact in December 2025.

The official agreement was signed at a handing-over ceremony in Accra on Monday, April 27, 2026, attended by senior government officials and Afrobarometer leadership. Ambassador Khadija Iddrisu, chief director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented the government at the event, describing the agreement as a reflection of Ghana’s continued commitment to democratic governance and evidence-based policymaking.

“Ghana’s democratic journey, spanning over three decades of constitutional rule, continues to be anchored in transparency, accountability, and citizen participation,” she said. “It is in this regard that institutions such as Afrobarometer play an indispensable role.”

Afrobarometer Board Chair Amina Oyagbola called the bipartisan parliamentary endorsement a landmark moment for the organisation. She said the agreement offers the network the institutional foundation it needs to continue producing data that shapes governance and accountability across the continent.

The agreement formalises Afrobarometer’s operational framework in Ghana and ensures full compliance with Ghanaian law. It also provides a structured basis for the secretariat, which has been based in the country since 2019, to manage its continental operations with greater legal certainty.

Founded in 1999, Afrobarometer has conducted more than 440,000 interviews across 45 African countries, representing the views of more than 75 percent of the African population. Its data feed into major global indices, including the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators.

Ghana’s role in the organisation extends beyond hosting. The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Afrobarometer’s Core Partner in the country, has conducted all 10 rounds of the network’s surveys in Ghana and coordinates survey implementation across West, Central, and North Africa.

Since establishing its secretariat in Accra, Afrobarometer has channelled all grants for the network through Ghanaian financial institutions, contributing to foreign-exchange inflows and supporting the local hospitality, tourism, and services sectors.