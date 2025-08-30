Ghana Football Supporters Hold Prayer Session Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana’s organized football supporters gathered at Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday for a special prayer ceremony as the Black Stars prepare for crucial World Cup qualifying matches next month.

Members of the Ghana Sports Supporters Union conducted Islamic prayers and Quran readings, seeking divine intervention for the national team’s qualification hopes. Three Islamic clerics led the session, which included the ritual sacrifice of a ram and calls for unity among the supporter base.

The ceremony comes ahead of Ghana’s critical World Cup 2026 qualifying fixtures against Chad away on September 4 and Mali at home on September 8. Both matches carry significant weight for Ghana’s hopes of reaching the tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Alhaji Polo Forty Forty, president of the amalgamated supporters union, expressed confidence in the team’s qualification chances. He urged the National Sports Authority and Ministry of Sports to provide backing for the supporters as they rally behind the players.

“Football is both physical and spiritual,” explained Abraham Nkansah, known as Apirigu ChakaPaama, who serves as the union’s public relations officer. “As the players perform on the field, supporters must also provide spiritual protection and seek success through prayer.”

The supporters conducted a brief rehearsal of chants and songs planned for the Mali home fixture at Accra Sports Stadium. Nkansah emphasized that Ghana cannot afford to miss the 2026 World Cup, driving their comprehensive preparation efforts.

Ghana has maintained a strong World Cup presence since 2006, qualifying for Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Qatar 2022. The notable exception was missing Russia 2018, a disappointment supporters are determined to avoid repeating.

Other union leaders present included coordinator Alhaji Guntu, organizer Rashida Iddi, and executive member Akwasi Agyemang. All expressed optimism about Ghana’s qualification prospects and the team’s potential performance if they reach the tournament.

The Black Stars face mounting pressure to secure their World Cup spot, with supporters viewing the upcoming qualifiers as decisive moments in Ghana’s football calendar.