Ghana Football Association Opens Ticket Request Process for 2026 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced an email address for requesting access codes to facilitate the purchase of tickets on the FIFA website for the country’s group matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The GFA indicated that to enhance easy correspondence on ticket acquisition for Ghanaian supporters across the world for Black Stars matches, it is offering free support to interested parties. The announcement was published on the GFA’s official website approximately four days ago, outlining the process through which supporters can seek access to tickets.

For now, supporters can get an access code to matches such as Ghana versus Panama, England versus Ghana and Croatia versus Ghana. The access codes will also apply to any knockout matches the Black Stars qualify for at the tournament, contingent upon Ghana’s advancement beyond the group stage.

To contact the GFA to request access codes to facilitate the purchasing of Ghana World Cup match tickets, fans are to use the email address [email protected]. This dedicated email channel enables fans worldwide to request FIFA Participating Member Association (PMA) access codes, which will enable ticket purchases on FIFA’s official platform.

The GFA indicated that a limited number of tickets will be available for all Black Stars’ matches, hence the need for interested parties to take early steps in securing tickets. The association noted that ticket availability for all Ghana matches will be limited and that access codes will be issued only to eligible applicants, subject to FIFA’s ticketing conditions.

By way of information, the FIFA PMA access codes will be distributed to eligible persons subject to the conditions of the tickets. Fans who receive codes will be able to select which matches and ticket categories they would like to enter the draw for in the FIFA application. Ticket categories and pricing apply, with FIFA allocating all tickets to participating federations and selecting the exact locations in each ticket category.

“Given the limited ticket availability, the FA encourages Ghanaian fans to apply for their tickets early,” the GFA stated. The high demand for tickets reflects the expanded 48 team tournament format and strong global interest in attending matches.

The public is also informed that these tickets do not include the Supporter Entry Tier tickets set at US$60 each under the FIFA special initiative designed to support travelling fans who have been following Black Stars. FIFA introduced this US$60 Supporter Entry Tier ticket category on December 16, 2025, in response to criticism over high ticket prices that had seen group stage tickets averaging around US$445 to US$620 and finals tickets reaching US$8,680 per seat.

The US$60 tickets in the Supporter Entry Tier category are reserved for supporters of qualified teams and will be distributed through each Participating Member Association, including the GFA. However, this special category operates under separate eligibility criteria and application processes distinct from the standard PMA ticket allocation that the GFA is currently facilitating through the [email protected] email.

Applications are open and will remain open until January 22, 2026. However, fans can expect their FIFA PMA code in early January, with FIFA access codes distributed to eligible persons within that window. According to the timeline released, the application for the Ghana match ticket allotment will open in early January.

Applicants can withdraw their application before January 13, 2026, and if the applicant decides to re-enter, they can use the same access code to enter before the deadline. Once the deadline has passed, fans will not be able to enter the FIFA application. The January 13 deadline serves as the cut off date for withdrawals and resubmissions, while the overall application window extends to January 22.

Successful applicants will be notified by email in February 2026. Winners will not be able to select exact seat locations within a category. All successful and partially successful ticket applicants will receive communications via email and subsequently will be automatically charged for their tickets in February. A partially successful application indicates that a fan will receive the number of tickets requested to a match, but not all matches requested.

Tickets will be distributed ahead of the tournament. FIFA has indicated that tickets will be made available in the second quarter of 2026. This distribution timeline ensures that successful applicants receive their tickets with sufficient time before the tournament begins in June 2026.

Fans can enter for as many matches as they choose, as there is no limit on the number of match draws one can enter. The GFA’s allotment is tied to Ghana’s group stage and knockout stages. However, knockout stage matches are contingent upon Ghana’s advancement beyond the group phase.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams, up from the traditional 32 team format. The expanded tournament will see 104 matches played across 16 host cities in three countries: the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ghana qualified for the World Cup after a successful campaign in the African qualifiers. The Black Stars have been drawn in a challenging group alongside England, Croatia and Panama. Ghana will face Panama in their opening match, followed by fixtures against England and Croatia.

The GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has previously stated that the association is working to secure as many tickets as possible for Ghanaian fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “The tournament is organized by FIFA. They allocate tickets to member associations based on certain criteria,” he explained in a recent interview.

The Random Selection Draw phase of FIFA’s general ticket sales opened on December 11, 2025, and will accept applications until Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 11:00 Eastern Time (17:00 Central European Time). This marks the third phase of ticket sales for the tournament, as nearly two million tickets have been made available and purchased thus far across the Visa Presale Draw and the Early Ticket Draw.

For fans seeking premium experiences, hospitality packages that include match tickets are available at FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Additionally, fans can consider all inclusive travel packages from Qatar Airways, which include match tickets, transport, hotel stays and flights.

Tickets are also available for purchase via the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace at FIFA.com/tickets. This secondary market platform allows fans who can no longer attend matches to resell their tickets to other interested supporters.

GFA President Kurt Okraku has been actively engaged in preparations for the tournament, including strengthening strategic ties with Destination DC ahead of the World Cup. Ghana will play at least one match in the Washington DC area, making such partnerships crucial for ensuring smooth logistics and fan experiences.

The association urged supporters to stay informed by visiting its official website at www.ghanafa.org for ongoing updates as Ghana prepares for its World Cup campaign. The website will provide regular information on ticket availability, team preparations, match schedules and other relevant details.

FIFA received more than 20 million ticket requests within the first few days after announcing the final match schedule on December 6, 2025. This overwhelming demand underscores the global excitement surrounding the expanded World Cup format and the importance of early application for fans hoping to secure tickets.

Ghana’s participation in the 2026 World Cup marks the Black Stars’ return to the global stage after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar. The team’s qualification has generated significant enthusiasm among supporters both at home and across the diaspora, with many already making plans to travel to North America for the tournament.