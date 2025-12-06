Ghana Food Inflation Drops to 6.6% Ahead of Christmas

Ghana’s food inflation fell sharply to 6.6 percent in November 2025, down from 9.5 percent the previous month, offering relief to households preparing festive menus as Christmas approaches. The decline represents one of the steepest monthly drops recorded this year and brings food price growth to its lowest level since the Consumer Price Index was rebased in 2021.

The Ghana Statistical Service released the November inflation data on Wednesday, showing broad improvements across food categories including vegetables, tubers, fish and fruits. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu attributed the decline to improved domestic supply conditions, reduced transportation costs and stable exchange rates that supported both locally produced and imported food items.

Inflation for locally produced items fell to 6.8 percent in November from 8.0 percent in October, while prices for imported items decreased to 5.0 percent from 7.8 percent over the same period. The cedi’s relative stability in recent months, strengthened by higher cocoa and gold prices, helped moderate costs for imported food products that many households rely on during the holiday season.

Market traders across major urban centers report noticing the price moderation as seasonal shopping accelerates. At markets in Accra including Kaneshie, Madina and Agbogbloshie, vendors say customer traffic has increased compared to previous years when higher inflation constrained purchasing power during the festive period.

Prices were likely to rise in December due to the festive season, one tomato seller at Madina Market told Graphic Online, though she noted current levels remain more stable than during the same period last year. Prices for staples including tomatoes, onions and poultry have fluctuated in recent weeks but remain within ranges that traders consider manageable compared to the volatility experienced throughout 2023 and early 2024.

The food inflation decline occurred alongside broader disinflation trends across the economy. Overall consumer inflation fell to 6.3 percent in November, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declining price pressures and bringing the rate within the Bank of Ghana’s target band of six to ten percent. The central bank has responded to improving inflation conditions by cutting its benchmark monetary policy rate by a cumulative 1,000 basis points throughout 2025, bringing it down to 18 percent.

However, economists note that seasonal demand typically creates upward pressure on food prices in December as households increase purchases for Christmas celebrations. Categories most vulnerable to short term price spikes include chicken, fresh vegetables and certain imported beverages that see heightened consumption during the festive season. Urban markets tend to experience more pronounced price movements than rural areas during peak demand periods.

Import dependent items also remain sensitive to exchange rate fluctuations despite recent cedi stability. Any unexpected currency depreciation in coming weeks could reverse some of the price moderation achieved in recent months, particularly for processed foods and ingredients sourced from international markets.

Dr. Iddrisu emphasized that sustaining the gains would require continued fiscal discipline and investments in food systems including irrigation, storage facilities and efficient distribution networks. He advised households to budget intentionally during the period of falling inflation while encouraging businesses to pass cost savings to consumers where possible.

The confluence of declining food inflation, reduced interest rates and improved macroeconomic indicators provides Ghanaian families with notably improved conditions for holiday spending compared to recent years. If current trends persist through December, this Christmas season may prove among the most affordable in recent memory for households across the country.