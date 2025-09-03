Ghana Food Basket Region Records Highest Inflation at 21.7 Percent

Western North Region, one of Ghana’s primary agricultural production areas, recorded the country’s highest food inflation rate at 21.7 percent in August, creating a paradox where a major food-producing region experiences the steepest food price increases.

The Ghana Statistical Service data reveals the ironic situation where Western North, known for fertile soils and production of cocoa, plantain, yam, and cassava, topped national food inflation charts despite supplying significant quantities of food to urban markets.

North East Region followed closely with food inflation of 21.1 percent, while Western Region registered 20.4 percent, indicating widespread price pressures across multiple food-producing areas.

Bono East Region recorded the lowest food inflation at 7.2 percent, followed by Ahafo at 8.5 percent and Upper East at 8.6 percent, creating significant regional disparities in food price movements.

The regional variations highlight complex factors affecting food prices beyond simple production capacity, including transportation costs, storage facilities, market access, and local demand patterns.

Ghana’s national Consumer Price Index reached 255.7 in August 2025, up from 229.4 in August 2024, representing an overall year-on-year inflation rate of 11.5 percent across all goods and services.

Month-on-month inflation registered negative 1.3 percent, indicating that general price levels declined between July and August, providing some relief to consumers after sustained price pressures.

The August inflation figure marks the eighth consecutive monthly decline, reaching the lowest level since October 2021 and demonstrating significant progress from December 2024’s peak of 23.8 percent.

July’s inflation rate stood at 12.1 percent, showing continued momentum in the government’s price stabilization efforts that have reduced inflationary pressures on households and businesses.

The sustained decline in national inflation reflects improving economic conditions, though regional food price disparities suggest localized challenges requiring targeted interventions.

Western North’s high food inflation despite agricultural abundance may result from infrastructure constraints, processing limitations, or transportation bottlenecks that increase local food costs.

Agricultural economists note that food-producing regions sometimes experience higher local prices due to export demands, processing costs, or inadequate storage facilities that force reliance on processed foods from other areas.

The regional inflation patterns suggest that proximity to production does not automatically guarantee lower food prices, highlighting the importance of efficient distribution systems and market infrastructure.

Ghana’s inflation trajectory shows substantial improvement from the economic pressures that characterized 2024, when rising fuel costs, currency depreciation, and supply chain disruptions drove prices significantly higher.

The Consumer Price Index measures changes in prices paid by consumers for goods and services, providing a key indicator of economic stability and purchasing power for Ghanaian households.

Food inflation remains a critical concern for policymakers given its direct impact on household budgets, particularly for lower-income families who spend larger proportions of income on food items.

The regional disparities in food inflation rates may influence internal migration patterns and agricultural investment decisions as farmers and traders respond to price differentials across regions.

Government economic policies implemented throughout 2024 and early 2025 appear to be yielding positive results in controlling overall price levels while highlighting the need for region-specific interventions.

The contradiction between Western North’s agricultural productivity and high food inflation underscores the complexity of food pricing mechanisms that extend beyond simple supply and demand dynamics.

Market analysts suggest that addressing regional food price disparities requires investments in rural infrastructure, storage facilities, and transportation networks to improve market efficiency and reduce local price pressures.