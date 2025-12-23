Ghana Focuses AI Strategy on Agriculture Healthcare and Financial Inclusion

Ghana’s artificial intelligence strategy is being shaped around practical economic and social outcomes, prioritising agriculture, healthcare, education, financial services and public administration as the core areas where AI can deliver the greatest impact.

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, speaking at AfricaCom 2025 in Cape Town from November 11 to 13, 2025, said Ghana’s approach to AI is driven by the need to improve livelihoods, expand access to essential services and support sustainable growth, rather than adopting technology for its own sake. He stressed that policy choices will determine whether AI reduces inequality or deepens existing social and digital divides.

“I look at AI not just as artificial intelligence, but as a tool to advance inclusion. AI could actually stand for advancing inclusion or advancing inequality. It’s up to you,” the minister said in an interview with TechAfrica News Chief Editor and Founder Akim Benamara. “The policies you put in place will either widen the digital gap or help close it, and that is exactly what we want to use artificial intelligence for.”

In agriculture, the government plans to deploy AI to strengthen food security through precision farming, satellite based soil analysis, digital extension services and improved access to commodity markets. These tools are intended to help farmers increase productivity, manage climate risks and connect more efficiently to buyers. The minister noted that many agri tech tools using drone or satellite imagery for precision farming remain inaccessible to local farmers because they operate only in English, prompting efforts to develop large language models in local languages including Twi, Ga, Nzema, Ewe and Dagbani.

Healthcare is another priority, with AI expected to support the expansion of telemedicine and remote diagnostics, particularly in underserved rural communities. By integrating AI enabled services into community information centers and digital health platforms, the government aims to improve access to medical expertise without requiring patients to travel long distances. The ministry is extending telemedicine services to rural areas where access to healthcare remains limited.

In education, AI is being positioned as a means to close learning gaps across regions and income groups. The focus is on using digital platforms and intelligent systems to deliver high quality educational content nationwide, ensuring that access to learning materials is not determined by geography. Education initiatives are leveraging AI to bridge geographic and socioeconomic divides, making quality learning accessible to students in all parts of the country.

Financial technology remains a key pillar of Ghana’s digital economy, with AI playing a growing role in credit assessment and financial inclusion. The minister highlighted the use of AI driven tools to support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that fall outside traditional banking systems, noting that digital lending platforms are already contributing significantly to economic growth.

“In 2025 alone, third party platforms have provided loans totaling US$200 million to SMEs across Ghana, directly supporting economic growth,” Minister George disclosed. “AI tools help improve credit profiling, reduce default rates, and ensure responsible lending.”

The next phase, he said, is to improve risk profiling and reduce default rates while expanding access to capital for businesses that have traditionally been excluded from formal banking channels.

On governance, artificial intelligence underpins plans to digitise public services and make them more accessible to citizens. The government is working towards delivering thousands of services through integrated digital platforms, using AI to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance transparency. The Ghana.gov 2.0 platform is bringing more than 16,000 government services to citizens’ devices, creating a more responsive, efficient and digitally empowered government.

Central to Ghana’s AI agenda is data governance. The minister emphasised the importance of harmonising data held across government institutions, breaking down silos and ensuring that data is cleaned, labelled and managed responsibly. This, he said, is critical to building AI systems that reflect Ghanaian realities and protect individual data rights.

“One of the key initiatives we are focusing on is our data harmonization act,” Minister George explained. “This allows us to take large volumes of data from multiple silos across the country, harmonize and process it, and perform proper data mining to make informed decisions that benefit the Ghanaian people.”

Ghana is also moving to establish regulatory guardrails for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain. The aim is to encourage innovation while safeguarding data sovereignty, privacy and ethical use, ensuring that citizens retain control over how their data is collected and used. The Ministry has drafted an Emerging Technology Bill, currently under stakeholder review, which will establish a legal and regulatory foundation for responsible innovation once approved by Cabinet and laid before Parliament.

With Africa’s population projected to continue expanding rapidly, the minister argued that the continent holds a strategic advantage in data and digital talent. By 2030, one in every four people globally will be African, with the continent’s average age standing at just 23 years. This youthful population generates massive amounts of data that, if properly harnessed under strong national policies, can be transformed into a powerful global resource.

Ghana’s strategy, he said, is to ensure that African data is used to build African solutions, positioning the country as an active participant in the global AI ecosystem rather than a passive consumer. “The solutions to the problems in Accra do not reside in Barcelona or Paris. They reside in Accra,” Minister George emphasized. “This localized approach ensures that AI systems are relevant, inclusive, and aligned with African priorities.”

The minister highlighted gaps in existing international systems to illustrate the urgency of Africa controlling its own data. He cited reports that American Homeland Security systems record only 49 percent accuracy when processing data on black males, largely due to the absence of African data sets. This underscores the need for AI models trained on African data to reflect the continent’s realities and avoid perpetuating biases learned from foreign datasets.

Earlier in the year, Ghana launched its National AI Strategy at a stakeholder consultation forum in May 2025. The strategy acknowledges computing power as the engine of the AI economy and emphasises the need to build robust digital infrastructure to support high volume data processing and cloud based innovation. Efforts are underway to leverage national data centers, expand cloud infrastructure, promote regional cooperation for resource sharing and foster public private partnerships to bridge infrastructure gaps.

Talent development forms a cornerstone of the strategy. The One Million Coders Program is central to building a pipeline of AI engineers, data scientists, machine learning experts and digital product developers. The strategy also includes equipping professionals in data protection, cybersecurity and civil servants with AI understanding for governance and service delivery.

In January 2025, Minister George announced an ambitious goal to position Ghana as the leading hub for Artificial Intelligence in Africa by 2028. Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for vetting, he emphasized the importance of collaboration between government agencies, private sector players and global technology giants to achieve this goal. “Ghana should not just participate in the AI revolution but lead it,” he stated.

The ministry hosted Ghana’s first ever AI Boot Camp for Cabinet Ministers earlier in the year, seeking to deepen executive understanding of AI’s potential and implications for national development. The initiative informed a directive from President John Dramani Mahama mandating that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) integrate the use of artificial intelligence into their operations.

Minister George also announced at the Africa Tech Festival 2025 in Cape Town that legislation establishing an Innovation and Startup Fund is nearing completion. The fund, with an initial seed capital of US$50 million, is aimed at supporting Ghanaian innovators across multiple sectors beyond fintech, reflecting the government’s ambition to create a broad based, technology driven economy.

Strategic international partnerships have been established to support Ghana’s AI ambitions. The Ministry has entered collaborations with the British High Commission, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other international organizations to develop Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and blueprint. The Pan African AI Summit held in Accra in September 2025 brought together Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Ministers from across the continent, alongside global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle, to chart a unified strategy for Africa’s digital future.

At the continental level, efforts are underway to build large language models for major African languages including Hausa, Yoruba, Creole and Swahili, ensuring that AI tools can serve populations across different linguistic groups. This commitment to linguistic inclusion reflects Ghana’s broader philosophy that AI must serve local needs and be accessible to all citizens, regardless of language or location.

Minister George emphasized the need for data driven governance, warning against reliance on sentiment over evidence. By ensuring that AI systems are built on properly annotated African datasets, Ghana aims to create solutions that genuinely address local challenges while protecting national interests and maintaining technological sovereignty.