Ghana Fixed Income Yields Span 8.6 to 12.4 Percent

Activity on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) on Thursday, June 4, centred on government securities, with yields on the most traded instruments ranging from 8.62 percent to 12.42 percent.

The most actively traded new Government of Ghana (GoG) bond, maturing in March 2033 and carrying a 12.50 percent coupon, closed at 100.33 for a yield of 12.42 percent, leaving it trading just above par. At the shorter end, the most traded Treasury bill, due February 2027, closed at 94.58 to yield 8.62 percent, the lowest return among the day’s leading trades.

Among the restructured securities from the 2023 Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the most traded bond matured in February 2028 with an 8.50 percent coupon. It changed hands at 92.58, below par, to yield 11.80 percent, reflecting the gap between its low coupon and prevailing market rates.

A Government bond maturing in February 2029, carrying an 8.65 percent coupon, led the sell and buy back segment, trading at 91.82 to yield 12.28 percent. On the corporate side, the most traded bond, due August 2027 with a 13.00 percent coupon, closed at 101.53.

Overall turnover figures were not published on Thursday’s sheet, so the day’s total traded volume and value across the market could not be established from the available data.