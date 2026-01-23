Ghana Fixed Income Trading Surges to 2.7 Billion Cedis

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded extraordinary trading activity on Thursday, with total transactions exceeding 2.72 billion cedis across 9,080 trades as investor demand for government securities reached levels more than double the previous day’s volume.

Treasury bills dominated the session with a remarkable 1.44 billion cedis traded across 9,005 transactions, representing the largest single day volume for short term government debt in recent weeks. Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds added 1.27 billion cedis through 53 trades involving new instruments, while corporate bonds contributed 8.69 million cedis across 20 transactions.

The surge in trading activity represents a dramatic increase from Tuesday’s 1.24 billion cedis total, suggesting heightened investor appetite for government paper amid favorable yield conditions. Thursday’s volumes indicate strong institutional participation as banks, pension funds and other major investors positioned their portfolios.

Treasury bills maturing on January 26, 2026, saw the heaviest trading in the short term segment with 410.92 million cedis changing hands across 8,634 transactions. The instrument, identified as GOG treasury bill A6885, carried a closing price of 99.7933, reflecting the minimal discount typical of securities approaching maturity within days.

Government bonds experienced concentrated activity in longer dated maturities. A February 2031 bond carrying an 8.95 percent coupon recorded the largest single volume at 864.26 million cedis across just 20 transactions. The bond traded at a yield of 15.64 percent with a closing price of 77.1381, indicating it sold significantly below par value as market yields substantially exceed the stated coupon rate.

The wide gap between coupon rates and market yields across government securities continues reflecting investor concerns about inflation, currency risk and fiscal sustainability. Bonds issued several years ago with single digit coupons now trade at steep discounts as investors demand double digit yields to hold government debt.

Corporate bonds remained a smaller component of market activity, though the segment showed increased participation. A Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CMB) bond maturing on August 31, 2026, recorded 7.62 million cedis in trading across 14 transactions. The instrument, originally issued with a 13 percent coupon, closed at 98.9163, trading slightly below face value.

Sell and buyback transactions, which provide short term liquidity to securities holders, totaled 10 million cedis in a single trade involving a February 2034 government bond. The repo transaction used a bond with a 9.40 percent coupon that traded at a yield of 14.10 percent with a closing price of 77.7348.

Old government bonds, representing securities issued under previous frameworks, recorded minimal activity with just 155,000 cedis traded in a single transaction. A November 2026 maturity bond originally carrying a 19 percent coupon traded at a yield of 21.59 percent with a closing price of 98.1108.

The extraordinary surge in treasury bill trading suggests strong demand for short term government paper as investors seek to reduce duration risk. Bills maturing within weeks or months limit exposure to interest rate volatility and provide more predictable returns compared to longer dated bonds.

The concentration of bond trading in the February 2031 maturity indicates specific institutional demand for medium term exposure, possibly from pension funds or insurance companies seeking to match long term liabilities. The willingness to accept 15.64 percent yields on five year paper demonstrates the risk premiums investors currently require for holding government debt.

Thursday’s total volume of 2.72 billion cedis represents one of the highest single day totals recorded in recent months. The dramatic increase from typical daily volumes between 1 billion and 1.5 billion cedis suggests either significant new issuance reaching the market or substantial secondary market repositioning by major investors.

Market participants will be watching whether Thursday’s elevated volumes represent a sustainable trend or reflect temporary factors such as month end portfolio adjustments, specific institutional mandates or responses to monetary policy signals from the Bank of Ghana.

The yields observed across government securities suggest investors continue demanding substantial compensation for holding Ghana debt. The persistent premiums reflect ongoing concerns about macroeconomic stability despite recent progress reducing inflation, which fell to 5.4 percent in December 2025 according to official statistics.

Ghana’s fixed income market serves as the primary mechanism for government funding and provides investment opportunities for institutions and individuals seeking fixed returns. Daily trading volumes and yield movements offer crucial signals about investor confidence, monetary policy expectations and fiscal sustainability perceptions.

The extraordinary treasury bill volumes may indicate strong appetite for the upcoming January 26 maturity, with investors rolling over maturing positions into new short term instruments. The pattern suggests confidence in government’s ability to service near term obligations even as concerns persist about longer term debt dynamics.

Corporate bond trading, though modest compared to government securities, showed increased activity with 20 separate transactions. The banking sector bond from CMB trading near par value indicates relatively stable investor perceptions of financial institution credit risk compared to sovereign exposure.

The diverse range of maturities traded from days to decades demonstrates an active secondary market where investors can adjust portfolio duration and risk profiles. This liquidity enables efficient price discovery and allows market participants to respond to changing economic conditions and policy developments.