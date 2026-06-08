Ghana Fixed Income Tops GH¢3.3 Billion as DDEP Leads

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded GH¢3.33 billion in trades on Monday, with bonds from the government’s debt restructuring programme accounting for more than half the session’s total.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed 306 transactions across all instruments. Bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), Ghana’s domestic debt restructuring scheme, led with GH¢1.95 billion across 79 trades, representing 58.5 percent of total market volume.

Treasury bills placed second at GH¢1.21 billion from 209 trades. Repurchase transactions in government notes and bonds added GH¢166.29 million from 13 deals. Corporate bonds were the smallest category at GH¢2.06 million across five trades.

The most actively traded single instrument was a DDEP bond maturing in February 2029. It cleared GH¢815.14 million across 42 transactions at a yield of 12.82 percent and a price of 90.71 percent of face value. A DDEP bond maturing in February 2032 generated GH¢130 million in repurchase activity at 79.56 percent of face value and a yield of 14.48 percent. The 1.66 percentage point spread between the two reflects the premium investors attach to restructured paper held deeper into the future.

The session’s most traded Treasury bill, a government instrument maturing in May 2027, cleared GH¢286.05 million across four trades at a yield of 10.41 percent. Together, the session’s main instruments traced a steady upward yield curve: 10.41 percent on the shorter Treasury bill, 12.82 percent on the 2029 DDEP bond, and 14.48 percent on the 2032 instrument.

Among corporate paper, one bond maturing in August 2027 accounted for GH¢1.94 million of the GH¢2.06 million in total corporate volume and was the only instrument of the session to close above face value, at 103.13 percent.

New and old government notes and bonds recorded no trades on the day.