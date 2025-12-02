Ghana Fixed Income Market Trades Over 1.2 Billion Cedis

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded substantial trading activity on December 2, 2025, with total transactions exceeding 1.2 billion cedis across multiple government securities.

The market processed 1,237,223,184 cedis worth of securities through 6,181 separate transactions. Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated activity, with new issues accounting for 430,137,824 cedis across 22 trades while older securities contributed 1,055,480 cedis in two transactions.

Treasury bills remained popular among investors, generating 367,711,534 cedis in trading volume through 6,113 deals. The market saw no corporate bond transactions during the session.

Sell and buy back trades involving government notes and bonds recorded the highest single category volume at 438,318,346 cedis, processed through 44 separate transactions. These repurchase agreements allow investors to maintain liquidity while holding government securities.

The most actively traded new government bond was security GOG BD 13/02/29, which moved 307,303,804 cedis across seven transactions. This instrument carried a yield of 14.97 percent and closed at 84.3025 cedis per unit.

Among older government bonds, security GOG BD 12/06/28 led trading with one million cedis changing hands in a single transaction. The security yielded 19.21 percent and settled at 97.8421 cedis.

Treasury bill GOG BL 02/03/26 attracted the most trades in its category, with 918 transactions totaling 64,873,168 cedis. The instrument closed at 97.4281 cedis per unit.

The high yields on government securities reflect investor appetite for fixed income products amid broader economic conditions. Trading patterns suggest institutional investors remain active participants in Ghana’s debt markets, utilizing both outright purchases and repurchase agreements to manage portfolios.

Market analysts note that the diversified transaction volumes across different security types indicate healthy liquidity conditions within Ghana’s fixed income space.