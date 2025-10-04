Ghana Fixed Income Market Surpasses GH¢1.2 Billion in Single-Day Trading

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded exceptional trading volumes exceeding GH¢1.22 billion across more than 1,000 transactions on Thursday, 3 October 2025, with treasury bills accounting for over 80% of activity as institutional investors demonstrated sustained appetite for short-term government securities.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) witnessed comprehensive trading across all major security categories during the session, though concentration remained heavily skewed toward government instruments. Treasury bills alone generated GH¢1 billion in volume through exactly 1,000 separate transactions, underscoring the liquidity and institutional preference for these short-dated securities.

Within the treasury bill segment, the 91-day bill maturing on 20 October 2025 dominated with GH¢307.82 million in volume, reflecting investors’ preference for near-term maturities amid Ghana’s evolving economic landscape. The concentration in this single maturity suggests coordinated institutional activity, possibly related to liquidity management or regulatory requirements driving demand at specific tenors.

Government bonds contributed GH¢98 million through 28 trades, with the 2023-GC-2 series leading activity at GH¢46.97 million. This bond, carrying an 8.50% coupon and maturing in February 2028, traded at a closing yield of 15.61% and price of 86.29 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The substantial discount to par value reflects the current high-yield environment compared to when the bond was issued.

The 2023-GC-1 series recorded nearly matching volume at GH¢43.89 million with a slightly lower closing yield of 15.44%, while shorter-dated government paper showed incrementally higher yields. The 2023-GC-9 series, for instance, closed at 16.47%, illustrating how yield curves incorporate both time value and market expectations about interest rate movements.

Bank of Ghana (BOG) bills generated GH¢36.71 million across 14 transactions, dominated entirely by a single 273-day bill. These central bank instruments, used primarily for monetary policy implementation and liquidity management, saw concentrated rather than distributed trading patterns.

Corporate bonds remained a marginal segment despite comprising some of Ghana’s most recognizable issuer names. Total corporate bond volume reached just GH¢3.2 million across three trades, with Ghana Cocoa Board accounting for the entire amount. The quasi-governmental cocoa marketing agency’s dominance in corporate bond trading reflects both its scale and the implicit government backing that makes its paper attractive to risk-averse institutional investors.

Other corporate issuers listed on GFIM including Letshego Ghana PLC, Bayport Savings and Loans PLC, Izwe Savings and Loans PLC, Kasapreko PLC, and Quantum—recorded zero trading activity during the session. This pattern has persisted across multiple trading days, raising questions about secondary market liquidity for corporate debt outside a handful of large, well-established issuers.

Sell/buy back trades totaled GH¢90.06 million across six transactions, while the repo market showed no activity whatsoever. Both collateralized repo and Global Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA) transactions recorded zero volume and zero trades. The dormancy in repo markets contrasts sharply with more developed fixed income markets where repurchase agreements serve as crucial short-term financing mechanisms.

The absence of repo activity suggests either that Ghanaian financial institutions have limited need for short-term secured borrowing, or that alternative funding channels remain more accessible or attractively priced. It might also indicate that market infrastructure or regulatory frameworks haven’t yet fostered robust repo market development.

Old government notes and bonds—legacy instruments from previous issuance programs—saw zero trading, reinforcing the pattern where market participants concentrate on recently issued, liquid securities while older paper trades by appointment if at all. This bifurcation between active and dormant issues complicates portfolio management for investors holding less liquid positions.

Yield differentials between cedi-denominated and dollar-denominated government bonds remained substantial. While local currency bonds traded in a 15.2% to 16.64% range, dollar bonds offered 3.29% to 11.04%—the wide spread reflecting currency risk premiums investors demand for cedi exposure amid Ghana’s history of exchange rate depreciation and inflation challenges.

The fixed income market’s composition reveals structural characteristics of Ghana’s financial system. Government securities dominate because they offer relatively liquid, standardized instruments backed by sovereign credit. Corporate bonds struggle for traction partly because credit analysis remains challenging given limited financial disclosure, and partly because institutional investors face regulatory constraints on how much corporate debt they can hold.

The extraordinary concentration in treasury bills—representing 81% of total market volume—underscores their role as the primary funding mechanism for government’s short-term borrowing needs. Ghana’s domestic debt stock relies heavily on these instruments, creating rollover risks if investor appetite were to shift suddenly.

Trading patterns on 3 October mirrored broader trends in Ghana’s fixed income markets throughout 2025: high volumes in government securities, modest activity in selected government bonds, minimal corporate bond trading, and virtually no repo market development. The consistency of these patterns suggests structural rather than cyclical factors at work.

For market participants, the concentration creates both opportunities and vulnerabilities. Institutions needing to deploy large amounts of capital can do so relatively easily in treasury bills and select government bonds. However, investors seeking diversification into corporate credit or longer-dated maturities face limited options and potentially difficult exit strategies if they need to liquidate positions.

The GFIM platform itself has evolved to provide electronic trading infrastructure displaying live, executable prices primarily for government securities. The transparency this creates has improved price discovery and transaction efficiency compared to purely over-the-counter arrangements. However, the platform’s success in government securities hasn’t translated into vibrant trading across other fixed income categories.

Looking ahead, whether Ghana’s fixed income market can develop greater depth and diversity depends partly on factors beyond trading platforms themselves. Corporate bond issuance requires credit rating infrastructure, standardized documentation, and investor protection frameworks that encourage participation beyond a handful of quasi-governmental entities.

The market’s current configuration reflects a reality common across emerging market economies: government securities provide the liquidity and scale necessary for institutional portfolio management, while corporate debt remains a niche market accessed primarily by specialized investors willing to conduct extensive credit analysis and accept limited secondary market liquidity.

Thursday’s trading session, while posting impressive headline volume figures, ultimately reinforced existing patterns rather than signaling evolution toward a more balanced fixed income ecosystem. The GH¢1.22 billion in trades represented substantial activity by Ghanaian standards, yet the concentration across instrument types, issuers, and maturities highlighted how narrow the country’s active fixed income market remains despite its superficial breadth.