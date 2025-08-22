Ghana Fixed Income Market Sees Over 1 Billion Cedis in Trading Activity

Trading volumes across Ghana’s fixed income market reached 1.02 billion cedis on Friday, driven primarily by activity in new government notes and bonds.

The figure reflects continued investor engagement with domestic debt instruments amid current economic conditions.

A total of 352 trades were executed, with new Government of Ghana notes and bonds accounting for the largest share of the volume at 383.78 million cedis. The 2030-maturity bond, designated GOG-BD-12/02/30-A6146, emerged as the most actively traded security by volume, with 278.23 million cedis changing hands. Treasury bills also saw significant activity, contributing 370.76 million cedis to the day’s total.

On the corporate side, bonds issued by the Ghana Cocoa Board were particularly active. Its August 2026 maturity note saw eight separate trades with a volume of 2.18 million cedis. The overall corporate segment recorded a volume of 2.18 million cedis from 36 trades.

Sell/buy back trades for government notes and bonds, along with transactions involving Bank of Ghana bills, contributed 45.93 million and 250 million cedis to the overall activity, respectively. The data, compiled from the Ghana Fixed Income Market, provides a snapshot of daily trading flows and investor preference for various tenors and instruments.

Market analysts often monitor such figures to gauge liquidity and investor sentiment towards government and corporate debt. The concentration of volume in newer government securities suggests a focus on specific maturities and yields.