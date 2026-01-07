Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Over One Billion Cedis

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded substantial trading activity on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with total transactions exceeding one billion cedis across multiple debt instruments as investors maintained strong appetite for government and corporate securities.

The market processed 1,057,186,199 cedis in total volume across 374 separate transactions, according to official data from the Ghana Fixed Income Market. The day’s activity was dominated by new Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds, which accounted for 529,943,911 cedis across 81 trades.

Treasury bills attracted significant investor interest with 359,141,737 cedis traded through 277 transactions. The largest single treasury bill transaction involved a security maturing on March 30, 2026, which moved 221,402,231 cedis at a closing price of 97.3148.

Corporate bonds generated 101,183,884 cedis in trading volume across three transactions. A Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CMB) bond maturing on August 28, 2028, with a 13.00 percent coupon rate dominated corporate activity. The security closed at 91.7281, reflecting market pricing for medium term corporate debt.

The most actively traded government instrument was a GOG bond maturing on February 16, 2027, with an 8.35 percent coupon. This security saw 240,701,156 cedis change hands across seven transactions at a yield of 14.75 percent and closing price of 93.6238. The substantial discount to par value indicates investor demand for higher yields relative to the instrument’s coupon rate.

Sell and buy back transactions involving government notes and bonds totaled 66,716,667 cedis across 11 trades. These repo style operations provide short term liquidity to market participants while using government securities as collateral.

Old government bonds, which typically represent securities issued in previous years under different series, saw minimal activity with only 200,000 cedis traded in two transactions. A bond maturing on November 2, 2026, carrying a 19.00 percent coupon traded at 97.7825 with a yield of 21.94 percent.

The yield differential between various instruments reflects Ghana’s current interest rate environment and investor expectations regarding monetary policy and inflation trajectories. Secondary market pricing continues to adjust as economic conditions evolve and the Bank of Ghana manages monetary policy.

Ghana’s fixed income market serves as a crucial funding mechanism for government operations and provides investment opportunities for institutional and individual investors seeking regular income streams. Trading activity remains concentrated among institutional participants including banks, pension funds and insurance companies.