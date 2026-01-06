Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Over One Billion Cedis Trading

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded trades worth over one billion cedis on January 6, driven by strong activity across government securities and corporate bonds. The total trading volume reached 1.02 billion cedis across 569 transactions, reflecting robust investor appetite for debt instruments.

Treasury bills dominated trading activity with 526.62 million cedis changing hands through 508 separate transactions. The instruments represented the most actively traded category in the fixed income market. Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds accounted for the second largest segment, with new issues generating 317.37 million cedis across 29 trades.

Corporate bonds attracted significant interest, recording 109.93 million cedis in volume through 23 transactions. The largest single corporate bond trade involved Consolidated Bank Ghana (CMB) bonds maturing in August 2028, which moved 100.11 million cedis worth of securities at a closing price of 91.69.

Sell and buyback agreements on government notes and bonds reached 65.65 million cedis across eight trades. Old government notes and bonds saw limited activity with only 200,000 cedis traded in a single transaction involving securities maturing in November 2026.

The most actively traded government security was a bond maturing on February 16, 2027, with a coupon rate of 8.35 percent. This instrument generated 180.66 million cedis in volume across nine trades and closed at 93.34, yielding 15.03 percent. Treasury bills maturing on March 30, 2026, recorded 119.30 million cedis across 18 transactions, closing at 97.45.

Among sell and buyback trades, a government bond maturing on February 6, 2035, with a 9.55 percent coupon dominated with 55 million cedis in a single transaction. The security closed at 69.69, yielding 15.96 percent, indicating substantial discount pricing reflecting current market rates.

The old government bond that traded registered a 19 percent coupon rate with maturity in November 2026. It closed at 96.33, yielding 24.01 percent, suggesting investors are demanding high returns even on shorter dated securities. This elevated yield environment reflects broader concerns about inflation and fiscal stability.

Fixed income markets serve as critical funding mechanisms for both government operations and corporate expansion in Ghana. The high trading volumes indicate continued liquidity in the debt market despite economic challenges facing the West African nation. Elevated yields on government securities reflect investor demands for compensation amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Market participants continue monitoring monetary policy signals from the Bank of Ghana as inflation and currency pressures influence debt market dynamics. The central bank’s interest rate decisions directly affect yields across the fixed income spectrum, from short term treasury bills to long dated government bonds.