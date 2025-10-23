Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Over GH¢1 Billion Trading

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total trading volume of GH¢1.02 billion across 456 transactions on October 23, 2025, with government bonds accounting for the largest share of activity.

New government notes and bonds led market activity with GH¢511.24 million traded across 80 transactions, representing approximately half of the day’s total volume. Bank of Ghana bills followed with GH¢230.67 million in three large transactions, while Treasury bills contributed GH¢207.04 million across 346 deals.

Corporate bonds recorded GH¢44.54 million in trading through 16 transactions. Sell or buy back trades involving government notes and bonds accounted for GH¢26.07 million across 11 transactions. No trading was recorded in old government notes and bonds during the session.

The largest single trade involved a government bond maturing February 12, 2030, with GH¢161.35 million changing hands at a yield of 15.27 percent and closing price of 80.02. This bond, identified as GOG BD 12/02/30 A6146 1838 8.80, accounted for nearly one third of all government bond activity.

In the Treasury bill segment, the most active security was a bill maturing January 26, 2026, which recorded GH¢64.68 million in volume across 27 transactions at a closing price of 97.52. The Bank of Ghana bill market saw concentrated activity, with a single security recording GH¢205.67 million in just two transactions at a closing price of 97.24.

Corporate bond trading was dominated by a Consolidated Bank Ghana bond maturing August 28, 2028, which accounted for GH¢39.73 million or 89 percent of total corporate bond volume. The bond closed at 94.46.