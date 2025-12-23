Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Over 1.5 Billion Cedis in Trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed GH¢1,523,068,024 across 695 transactions on Monday, December 23, 2025, with government securities continuing to dominate trading activity as institutional investors maintained strong appetite for sovereign debt instruments.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds led the session with GH¢744,092,039 traded through 52 separate transactions, representing approximately 49 percent of total market activity. Corporate bonds contributed GH¢360 million through four transactions, while treasury bills accounted for GH¢143,089,445 across 619 deals, demonstrating continued demand for shorter term government securities.

Sell and buyback trades involving government notes and bonds added GH¢275,886,540 through 20 transactions, reflecting institutional strategies to access temporary liquidity while maintaining exposure to government bond positions. Old GOG notes and bonds registered no trading activity during the session.

The largest single transaction of the day involved a government bond maturing February 13, 2029, with security code A6145 1838 carrying an 8.65 percent coupon. This instrument traded GH¢319,626,405 across 10 transactions at a yield of 15.25 percent and closing price of 83.9203 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The substantial volume demonstrates continued institutional confidence in medium term government securities.

In the treasury bill segment, the most actively traded security was a bill maturing June 22, 2026, which recorded GH¢31,983,079 through 28 separate transactions at a closing price of 95.4878 cedis. Current treasury bill rates around 10.6 to 10.7 percent represent their lowest levels in 14 years, reflecting Ghana’s improved macroeconomic conditions and declining inflation environment.

Corporate bond activity focused heavily on Consolidated Bank Ghana (CMB) securities. A CMB bond maturing August 31, 2026, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon, recorded GH¢300 million through three transactions at a closing price of 96.2608 cedis. This represents one of the largest corporate bond volumes recorded in December 2025, though non sovereign instruments still account for less than one quarter of total daily trading.

The highest value sellback trade involved a government bond maturing February 6, 2035, with security code A6151 1838 carrying a 9.55 percent coupon. This instrument saw GH¢167,934,520 change hands across nine transactions at a yield of 16.42 percent and closing price of 67.9883 cedis. The elevated yield on longer dated government debt indicates that investors continue demanding substantial risk premiums for holding Ghanaian government securities beyond the medium term.

Monday’s trading volume represents a significant rebound from light activity typically observed before major holidays. The session followed consistent patterns seen throughout December, where volumes have fluctuated between GH¢900 million and GH¢2.7 billion depending on government funding needs and institutional portfolio adjustments.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market has experienced a remarkable recovery in 2025 following the challenges of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) implemented in 2023. Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Abena Amoah revealed that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the GH¢200 billion threshold, positioning the market to achieve or exceed pre DDEP levels.

The strong performance reflects multiple positive developments in Ghana’s economy during 2025. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 6.3 percent in November 2025, reaching its lowest level since 2021 and falling below the Bank of Ghana’s target range. The cedi appreciated roughly 30 to 35 percent against major currencies throughout the year, supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings and improved investor confidence.

The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by cutting its benchmark policy rate from 29 percent at the start of the year to 18 percent by November 2025, marking the first sustained monetary policy loosening after an extended tightening cycle. The cumulative 1,100 basis points in rate cuts throughout 2025 reflected confidence in disinflation trends and provided support for fixed income market recovery.

Interest rates across the yield curve have declined sharply. The 91 day treasury bill rate eased to approximately 10.6 percent from 25.8 percent a year earlier, while average bank lending rates dropped to around 22 percent from over 30 percent. The steep decline in money market rates has prompted institutional investors to reallocate funds from short term government securities into longer dated bonds seeking enhanced returns.

However, the spread between treasury bill rates at 10 to 11 percent and government bond yields around 15 to 16 percent appears consistent with historical patterns adjusted for the improved inflation outlook. The yields on medium to long term government bonds reflect risk premiums that investors demand given Ghana’s recent debt restructuring history and ongoing fiscal consolidation requirements.

Government securities including treasury bills, notes and bonds are automatically admitted to trade on the GFIM platform upon issuance. Corporate bonds, Bank of Ghana money market instruments and other debt securities may be listed subject to admission requirements. All transactions settle through Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary on a T plus 3 basis, ensuring efficient clearing and settlement processes that support market confidence.

The limited corporate bond activity, despite Monday’s substantial CMB transaction, remains a structural challenge for the GFIM. Only eight active corporate issuers currently participate in the market, down from 12 previously, as four companies recently exited. The limited depth in corporate debt reflects various factors including company preferences for bank financing, regulatory requirements for bond issuances and investor concentration in government securities perceived as lower risk.

The GFIM celebrated its 10th anniversary in November and December 2025 under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Since inception in August 2015, the platform has traded over GH¢1 trillion in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Looking ahead, the GSE aims to admit 100 companies to the GFIM and expand participation to 10 million Ghanaians, up from the current two million securities account holders. The exchange plans to launch an academy providing preparatory programs designed to demystify capital markets for companies and their boards while guiding them through listing requirements and finance access procedures.

Foreign institutional investors have returned to Ghana’s fixed income market after withdrawing during the debt crisis period. Portfolio inflows accelerated in the second half of 2025 as global fund managers increased emerging market allocations following United States Federal Reserve interest rate adjustments and improved perceptions of Ghana’s fiscal management.

December typically brings increased portfolio adjustment activity as institutional investors rebalance allocations and prepare annual financial statements. Monday’s substantial trading volume likely reflected year end positioning by banks, pension funds and other institutional participants seeking to optimize portfolio returns and meet regulatory capital requirements before closing their 2025 books.

As Ghana’s fixed income market enters the final trading days of 2025, the strong recovery trajectory established throughout the year demonstrates restored confidence in the country’s debt instruments and improved macroeconomic fundamentals. The successful navigation of debt restructuring challenges, sustained disinflation and prudent fiscal management have created conditions for continued market development into 2026.