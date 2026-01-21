Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Over 1.2 Billion Cedis Trading

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded robust trading activity on Wednesday with total transactions exceeding 1.23 billion cedis across 710 separate trades as investors maintained strong appetite for government securities and corporate debt instruments.

Treasury bills dominated trading volume, accounting for 636.67 million cedis across 569 transactions. Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds added another 489.57 million cedis through 84 new instrument trades, while sell and buyback agreements involving government securities contributed 102.22 million cedis in 45 separate transactions.

The largest single trade in the treasury bills segment involved securities maturing on April 20, 2026, with a volume of 145.33 million cedis spread across 167 transactions. The instrument, identified as GOG treasury bill A6945, carried a closing price of 97.9752, reflecting the discount pricing typical of short term government debt.

Government bonds saw their highest volume in a February 2027 maturity instrument that recorded 143.36 million cedis in trading across just 10 transactions. The bond, carrying an 8.35 percent coupon rate, traded at a yield of 14.05 percent with a closing price of 94.4774, indicating it sold below par value as market yields exceed the stated coupon.

Corporate bonds remained a smaller but active component of the market, generating 6.89 million cedis in volume through 12 transactions. The most actively traded corporate instrument was a Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CMB) bond maturing on August 30, 2027, which saw 3.96 million cedis change hands across five trades. The bond, originally issued with a 13 percent coupon, closed at 98.5253.

Sell and buyback transactions, which allow securities holders to obtain short term liquidity while maintaining ownership, focused heavily on longer dated government paper. The largest repo trade involved a February 2034 government bond with a 9.40 percent coupon, recording 31.49 million cedis across 31 transactions. This security traded at a yield of 16.35 percent with a closing price of 69.4190, reflecting significant discount to face value given its long maturity and the current interest rate environment.

The yields observed across government securities suggest investors continue demanding substantial premiums for holding Ghana debt amid ongoing fiscal challenges. The gap between coupon rates and market yields indicates secondary market pricing reflects concerns about inflation, currency risk, and the government’s debt sustainability trajectory.

Treasury bills, with their shorter maturities, remained the most liquid segment of the market as investors prefer instruments that limit duration risk. The concentration of trading in bills maturing within four months demonstrates cautious positioning by market participants unwilling to extend too far along the yield curve.

Ghana’s fixed income market serves as a crucial funding mechanism for government operations and provides investment opportunities for banks, pension funds, insurance companies, and individual investors seeking predictable income streams. Trading volumes and yield movements offer important signals about investor confidence and expectations for monetary policy direction.

The Bank of Ghana has maintained elevated policy rates to combat inflation and support the cedi, keeping yields on government securities at levels that compete with other investment alternatives but also raise concerns about the government’s debt servicing costs.

Market observers will be watching whether the current trading patterns persist as the government continues refinancing maturing debt and seeking to fund its 2026 budget operations. The balance between maintaining investor confidence through attractive yields and managing sustainable debt costs remains a central challenge for fiscal authorities.