Ghana Fixed Income Market Records Half-Billion Cedi Trading Day

Government securities dominate 563 million cedi session as treasury bills and new bonds attract heavy investor interest

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded robust trading activity worth 563.3 million cedis across 61 transactions on September 18, demonstrating sustained investor confidence in government securities amid the country’s ongoing economic recovery efforts.

Treasury bills led market activity with 208.7 million cedis in trades, dominated by a single 91-day bill transaction worth the full amount due October 20, 2025, trading at 97.88 cedis per 100-cedi face value. The concentrated treasury bill activity reflects strong institutional demand for short-term government paper as investors navigate yield curve positioning strategies.

New Government of Ghana bonds attracted significant interest with 200.8 million cedis across 22 separate transactions, led by the 2031 maturity bond trading 190.8 million cedis at a closing yield of 15.27%. The bond, identified as GOG-BD-11/02/31-A6147-1838-8.95, closed at 77.24 cedis, indicating investor appetite for medium-term government debt despite elevated borrowing costs.

Corporate bond trading remained limited to Ghana Cocoa Board securities, with 32.2 million cedis traded across four transactions. The Cocoa Board’s 2028 maturity bond accounted for 27.5 million cedis of corporate activity, trading at 90.04 cedis with a 13% coupon rate, demonstrating selective investor interest in state-backed corporate issuers.

Bank of Ghana bills contributed 60.2 million cedis through three trades, including a significant 30.2 million cedi transaction in 56-day bills trading at 99.35 cedis. The central bank’s short-term instruments provide additional money market liquidity while supporting monetary policy transmission mechanisms.

Sell-and-buy-back transactions totaled 61.4 million cedis across 26 trades, with activity concentrated in longer-dated government bonds including 2032, 2030, and 2029 maturities. The largest repo-style transaction involved 35.9 million cedis in the 2032 bond trading at a 13.89% yield, reflecting active liquidity management by institutional investors.

Current yields on medium-term government debt range from 15.18% to 16.05% for bonds maturing between 2027-2037, representing both attractive investment opportunities and manageable fiscal costs following Ghana’s debt restructuring program. The yield environment reflects improved investor confidence as inflation declined to 11.5% in August 2025.

Trading activity spans the complete yield curve from short-term bills to long-dated bonds, suggesting robust market functioning and adequate liquidity provision across maturity segments. Recent sessions have consistently recorded volumes exceeding half a billion cedis, underlining substantial domestic capital market development.

The September 18 session occurred against improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including the Bank of Ghana’s recent 350 basis point policy rate reduction to 21.5% and sustained disinflation momentum. Enhanced fiscal discipline under the IMF Extended Credit Facility program has supported investor confidence in government securities.

Notably absent from trading activity were traditional repo market transactions, with collateralized and Global Master Repurchase Agreement trades recording zero volumes. The limited repo activity contrasts with active sell-and-buy-back arrangements, suggesting evolving market structure preferences among institutional participants.

Old Government of Ghana bonds showed minimal activity with only 25,300 cedis traded in a single 2027 maturity transaction yielding 25.02%, reflecting investor preference for newer benchmark securities with improved liquidity characteristics.

Corporate bond activity beyond Cocoa Board remained dormant, with issuers including Letshego Ghana and Bayport recording no trading activity. The concentration in government-backed corporate securities highlights ongoing credit risk selectivity among institutional investors.

The trading session’s composition reflects Ghana’s fixed income market maturation, with government securities providing the primary investment vehicles while corporate bond development remains nascent. Total market activity demonstrates substantial institutional liquidity deployment across the government debt spectrum.

Market participants continue navigating yield curve dynamics as Ghana’s debt restructuring program progresses alongside monetary policy normalization. The sustained trading volumes indicate healthy secondary market functioning supporting government financing operations and investor portfolio management needs.