Ghana Fixed Income Market Records GH¢764 Million in Trades on Year-End

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total trades valued at GH¢764.42 million across 513 transactions on Tuesday, December 31, marking the final trading session of 2025.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds dominated activity, accounting for GH¢365.54 million across 64 trades. Treasury bills followed with GH¢321.56 million spread over 438 transactions, while corporate bonds contributed GH¢24.69 million from five trades.

The market also saw GH¢51.62 million in sell and buy back trades involving government notes and bonds across five transactions. Old government notes and bonds recorded minimal activity with a single trade worth GH¢1 million.

The largest single transaction in new government securities involved a bond maturing on February 16, 2027, with a coupon rate of 8.35%. The security traded at a yield of 14.94% with a closing price of 93.34, representing a volume of GH¢140.83 million across six trades.

In the treasury bills segment, the highest volume trade involved a bill maturing on December 28, 2026, which recorded GH¢119.38 million across 27 transactions at a closing price of 88.53.

Corporate bond activity was led by a CAL Bank bond maturing on August 28, 2028, with a 13% coupon rate. The security traded at a closing price of 100.40, accounting for GH¢22.92 million in two transactions.

The most significant sell and buy back transaction involved a government bond maturing on February 8, 2033, with a 9.25% coupon. The security traded at a yield of 13% with a closing price of 82.87, representing GH¢28.97 million in a single trade.

The robust trading activity on the final day of the year reflects continued investor appetite for Ghana’s fixed income securities amid improved macroeconomic conditions. The market has benefited from declining inflation, currency stability, and renewed confidence following the country’s ongoing International Monetary Fund supported economic recovery programme.

Ghana’s fixed income market plays a crucial role in government financing and provides investment opportunities for institutional and retail investors seeking predictable returns. The diverse range of maturities and yields across government securities allows investors to match their investment horizons with available instruments.