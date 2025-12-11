Ghana Fixed Income Market Records 1.61 Billion Cedis in Trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed 1.61 billion cedis across 554 transactions on December 11, 2025, with new government bonds capturing the largest share of trading activity.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session with 939.87 million cedis traded through 53 separate deals. Treasury bills accounted for 347.73 million cedis across 477 transactions, while corporate bonds recorded substantial activity with 150.22 million cedis exchanged in four transactions. Sell and buyback trades involving government securities contributed 170.48 million cedis through 16 deals.

The session’s most actively traded government bond was a security maturing February 12, 2030, carrying an 8.80 percent coupon, which recorded 370.86 million cedis in volume across eight transactions at a yield of 14.86 percent. The instrument closed at 81.56 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Corporate bond trading centered on Consolidated Bank Ghana (CMB) securities maturing August 30, 2027, with a 13 percent coupon. The three transactions totaling 150 million cedis closed at 91.46 cedis, marking one of the week’s most significant corporate debt trades on the platform.

Treasury bill activity concentrated in a security maturing January 12, 2026, which traded 29.55 million cedis across 26 transactions at a closing price of 99.34 cedis. Old government notes and bonds saw minimal participation with only 600,000 cedis traded across four transactions.

The largest repo arrangement involved a government bond maturing February 8, 2033, carrying a 9.25 percent coupon. This security traded 94.30 million cedis across 11 deals at a yield of 16.14 percent and closing price of 71.26 cedis.

Market activity demonstrates sustained institutional appetite for sovereign debt securities amid Ghana’s ongoing economic recovery. The country’s inflation declined to 6.3 percent in November 2025, reaching its lowest level since 2021 and falling below the Bank of Ghana’s target range.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from peak levels above 28 percent to approximately 10.7 percent currently, reaching their lowest in 14 years. The yield compression reflects improved macroeconomic fundamentals and restored investor confidence following Ghana’s debt restructuring under the International Monetary Fund supported programme.

The platform is celebrating its tenth anniversary during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities. Since inception in August 2015, GFIM has traded over 1 trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid bond markets.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama announced turnover reached approximately 214 billion cedis through October 2025, reflecting resurgence of investor confidence. The recovery from 98 billion cedis in 2023 to current levels demonstrates market stability following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) impact.

Pension fund assets on GFIM have grown to over 90 billion cedis, comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management. This concentration reflects conservative investment approaches prioritizing fixed income securities for stable returns and capital preservation.