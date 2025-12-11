Ghana Fixed Income Market Records 1.58 Billion Cedi Trading Volume

Ghana’s fixed income market recorded total trading volume of 1.58 billion cedis across 461 transactions on December 10, 2025, with government securities dominating activity.

New government of Ghana notes and bonds accounted for 915.29 million cedis through 64 transactions, representing the largest segment of market activity. Sell and buy back trades involving government notes and bonds contributed an additional 444.65 million cedis across 46 separate transactions during the trading session.

Treasury bills generated 221.91 million cedis in trading volume across 347 transactions, reflecting active short term government securities trading. Old government notes and bonds recorded minimal activity with 600,000 cedis traded in two transactions, while corporate bonds contributed 1.35 million cedis through two deals.

The largest single volume trade involved a new government bond maturing February 12, 2030, with security code A6146 carrying an 8.80 percent coupon. This instrument traded 395.98 million cedis across 12 transactions at a yield of 15.15 percent and closing price of 80.78 percent of face value.

Among old government securities, a bond maturing January 18, 2027 with a 19.25 percent coupon recorded the highest individual volume of 500,000 cedis in one transaction. The instrument yielded 23.53 percent and closed at 95.95 percent of par value.

Treasury bill activity concentrated in a security maturing July 27, 2026, which traded 62.28 million cedis across 10 transactions at a closing price of 93.98 percent. The instrument carried security code A6819 in the government’s numbering system.

Corporate bond trading involved Consolidated Bank of Ghana securities maturing August 30, 2027, with a 13.00 percent coupon. The two transactions totaling 1.35 million cedis closed at 95.10 percent of face value.

Sell and buy back arrangements concentrated heavily in a government bond maturing February 11, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon. This security traded 408.29 million cedis across 41 transactions at a yield of 13.29 percent and closing price of 73.91 percent.

The trading data reflects continued investor appetite for government securities across different maturity profiles, with yields on new bonds ranging from mid teens to low twenties depending on tenor and credit assessment. Higher coupon rates on older instruments issued during previous high inflation periods contrast with current market conditions.

Market participants traded both outright purchases and repurchase agreements, with the latter providing short term liquidity management tools for financial institutions. The concentration of activity in specific securities suggests focused demand for particular maturity dates and yield profiles.

Fixed income markets in Ghana provide government financing mechanisms while offering investors returns linked to sovereign credit quality. Trading volumes fluctuate based on government funding needs, monetary policy direction and investor risk appetite across different economic cycles.