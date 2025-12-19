Ghana Fixed Income Market Processes US$1.58 Billion Thursday

The Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded 1.58 billion cedis across 646 transactions on Thursday, December 18, 2025, with government bonds capturing the largest share of trading.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds dominated the session with 1.11 billion cedis traded through 53 separate deals. Treasury bills accounted for 358.70 million cedis across 583 transactions, while corporate bonds recorded 96.38 million cedis exchanged in five deals. Sell and buyback trades involving government securities contributed 14.69 million cedis through four transactions. Old government notes and bonds registered minimal activity with 1,750 cedis traded in one transaction.

The most actively traded government bond was a security maturing February 12, 2030, carrying an 8.80 percent coupon and security code A6146. This instrument traded 661.63 million cedis across 11 transactions at a yield of 15.34 percent and closing price of 80.35 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The bond has consistently attracted investor interest throughout December as market participants position portfolios heading into year end.

Wednesday’s trading volume of 1.58 billion cedis represents one of the higher daily totals for December 2025, reflecting robust institutional participation. Market activity has fluctuated between 900 million and 2.74 billion cedis during most December trading sessions, with variations depending on government funding requirements, institutional investor positioning and liquidity conditions in the banking system.

Corporate bond activity focused on Consolidated Bank Ghana securities maturing August 31, 2026, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon. The instrument traded 60 million cedis through two transactions at a closing price of 97.54 cedis. Corporate debt continues to represent less than 10 percent of total market volume, reflecting structural features of Ghana’s financial system where government securities dominate trading.

The largest sell and buyback transaction involved a government bond maturing February 11, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon and security code A6147. This security traded 10.50 million cedis in one deal at a yield of 12.81 percent and closing price of 85.68 cedis. These repurchase agreements allow financial institutions to maintain short term liquidity while holding government securities, serving as crucial portfolio management tools.

Treasury bill activity centered on a security maturing July 27, 2026, which traded 90.69 million cedis through 10 separate transactions. Current treasury bill rates around 10.7 percent represent their lowest levels in 14 years, reflecting Ghana’s improved macroeconomic conditions and declining inflation environment. The steep decline in money market rates has prompted institutional investors to reallocate funds from short term government securities into longer dated bonds seeking enhanced returns.

The old government bond that recorded activity was a security maturing June 11, 2029, carrying a 19.80 percent coupon and security code A5051. This instrument traded 1,750 cedis in one transaction at a yield of 14.50 percent and closing price of 114.08 cedis. The high coupon rate reflects issuance during Ghana’s previous high inflation environment before recent economic stabilization.

The yield environment reveals market expectations about inflation and monetary policy. Government bonds currently trade at yields ranging from roughly 12 to 16 percent across different maturities, offering attractive real returns as inflation continues moderating. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 6.3 percent in November 2025, falling below the Bank of Ghana’s target range for the first time since 2021.

The platform is celebrating its tenth anniversary during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Deepening Markets Expanding Possibilities. Since inception in August 2015, the platform has traded over one trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid bond markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Asiama announced turnover reached approximately 214 billion cedis through October 2025, reflecting resurgence of investor confidence. The recovery from 98 billion cedis in 2023 to current levels demonstrates market stability following the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme impact on trading volumes and investor sentiment.

The cedi has appreciated roughly 35 percent against major currencies this year, supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings and improved investor confidence. The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by cutting its benchmark policy rate from 21.5 percent to 18 percent, marking the first monetary policy loosening after an extended tightening cycle.

Lower interest rates have supported economic activity while maintaining price stability as inflation continues moderating toward single digit levels. The improved macroeconomic environment has restored investor appetite for government securities, driving the strong trading volumes observed throughout December 2025 as institutional investors actively manage year end portfolio positions.

Government securities including treasury bills, notes and bonds are automatically admitted to trade on the platform upon issuance. Corporate bonds, Bank of Ghana money market instruments and other debt securities may be listed subject to admission requirements. All transactions settle through Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary on a T plus 3 basis.