Ghana Fixed Income Market processes nearly two billion cedis in Monday trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded 1.97 billion cedis across 460 transactions on Monday December 22, 2025, with strong activity in government bonds and corporate securities marking one of the highest single day volumes in December.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds dominated trading with 1.17 billion cedis processed through 65 separate transactions. Treasury bills accounted for 273.45 million cedis across 376 deals, while corporate bonds recorded substantial activity with 444 million cedis exchanged in six transactions. Sell and buyback trades involving government securities contributed 72.98 million cedis through 13 transactions.

The session’s largest government bond trade involved a security maturing February 11, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon and security code A6147. This instrument traded 511.16 million cedis across six transactions at a yield of 15.48 percent and closing price of 77.33 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The security has consistently attracted investor interest throughout December as market participants position portfolios heading into year end.

Corporate bond activity centered entirely on Consolidated Bank Ghana securities. A CMB bond maturing August 30, 2027, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon, recorded the entire 444 million cedis through six transactions at a closing price of 91.27 cedis. This represents one of the largest corporate bond volumes recorded in December 2025, though non sovereign instruments still account for less than 25 percent of total daily trading.

Treasury bill trading focused on a security maturing July 27, 2026, which processed 134.60 million cedis through 18 separate transactions at a closing price of 93.79 cedis. Current treasury bill rates around 10.7 percent represent their lowest levels in 14 years, reflecting Ghana’s improved macroeconomic conditions and declining inflation environment.

The sellback trade activity included a government bond maturing February 13, 2029, carrying an 8.65 percent coupon, which recorded 37.23 million cedis through eight transactions at a yield of 18.50 percent and closing price of 77.17 cedis. These repurchase agreements allow investors to maintain liquidity while holding government securities.

Consolidated Bank Ghana has emerged as a major issuer in the corporate bond market. The state owned institution was created in August 2018 through consolidation of five banks whose licenses were revoked by Bank of Ghana. The bank is listed as an authorised Primary Dealer and participates in the primary issuance of treasury bills and government bonds.

Monday’s trading volume exceeds typical December sessions and reflects sustained investor appetite for Ghanaian fixed income securities. Recent sessions have ranged from 900 million to 2.74 billion cedis depending on government funding needs and market liquidity conditions.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market is celebrating its tenth anniversary during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market, Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities. Since inception in August 2015, the platform has traded over one trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid bond markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange Abena Amoah revealed that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the 200 billion cedi threshold. The market has experienced substantial growth from humble beginnings when 5.2 billion cedis in securities were traded between August and December 2015.

Market recovery has coincided with substantial improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators throughout 2025. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 6.3 percent in November 2025, reaching its lowest level since 2021 and falling below the Bank of Ghana’s target range. The cedi has appreciated roughly 35 percent against major currencies this year, supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings and improved investor confidence.

The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by cutting its benchmark policy rate from 21.5 percent to 18 percent, marking the first monetary policy loosening after an extended tightening cycle. Government bonds currently trade at yields ranging from roughly 12 to 16 percent across different maturities, offering attractive real returns as inflation stabilizes toward mid single digit levels.

Corporate bond activity remains a key challenge for market development. Only eight active corporate issuers currently participate in the GFIM after four companies recently exited, down from a previous pool of twelve. The limited depth in corporate debt reflects various factors including company preferences for bank financing, regulatory requirements for bond issuances, and investor concentration in government securities perceived as lower risk.

Government securities including treasury bills, notes and bonds are automatically admitted to trade on the platform upon issuance. Corporate bonds, Bank of Ghana money market instruments and other debt securities may be listed subject to admission requirements. All transactions settle through Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary on a T plus 3 basis.