Ghana Fixed Income Market Processes GH₵2.74 Billion in Tuesday Trading Session

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded total trading volume of 2.74 billion cedis across 645 transactions on Tuesday, December 17, 2025, with new government bonds capturing the largest share as institutional investors sustained appetite for sovereign debt securities. New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session with 1.60 billion cedis traded through 82 separate transactions.

Treasury bills accounted for 986.77 million cedis across 515 deals, while sell and buyback trades involving government securities contributed 142.84 million cedis through 40 transactions. Corporate bonds recorded 8.16 million cedis exchanged in six deals, marking another session where non sovereign instruments represented less than one percent of total market volume. Old GOG notes and bonds registered minimal activity with 43,606 cedis traded in two transactions.

The session’s most actively traded government bond was a security maturing February 11, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon and security code A6147. This instrument alone recorded 953.34 million cedis in volume across 49 transactions at a yield of 15.67 percent and closing price of 76.74 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The concentration of trading in this single maturity suggests coordinated institutional positioning as year end approaches.

Treasury bill activity centered on a security maturing March 16, 2026, which traded 650.37 million cedis through 51 separate transactions. The instrument closed at 97.37 cedis per unit, demonstrating continued demand for shorter term government securities despite lower yields compared to longer dated bonds. Current treasury bill rates around 10.7 percent represent their lowest levels in 14 years, reflecting Ghana’s improved macroeconomic conditions and declining inflation environment.

The largest sell and buyback transaction involved a government bond maturing February 7, 2034, carrying a 9.40 percent coupon and security code A6150. This security traded 124.94 million cedis across 30 deals at a yield of 16.12 percent and closing price of 70.01 cedis. These repurchase agreements allow financial institutions to maintain short term liquidity while holding government securities, serving as crucial portfolio management tools.

Corporate bond trading focused on Consolidated Bank Ghana securities maturing August 30, 2027, with a 13.00 percent coupon and security code A6302. The six transactions totaling 8.16 million cedis closed at 95.80 cedis per 100 cedis face value. Limited corporate bond issuance continues constraining secondary market activity in non sovereign instruments, with only eight active corporate issuers currently participating in the market.

The old government bond that recorded the highest volume was a security maturing January 17, 2028, carrying a 21.75 percent coupon and security code A5818. This instrument traded 42,900 cedis in one transaction at a yield of 21.75 percent and closing price of 99.92 cedis. The high coupon rate reflects issuance during Ghana’s previous high inflation environment before recent economic stabilization.

Tuesday’s trading volume of 2.74 billion cedis represents one of the higher daily totals for December 2025, reflecting robust institutional participation. Market activity has fluctuated between 900 million and 1.9 billion cedis during most December trading sessions, with variations depending on government funding requirements, institutional investor positioning, and liquidity conditions in the banking system.

The GFIM is celebrating its tenth anniversary during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Deepening Markets Expanding Possibilities. Since inception in August 2015, the platform has traded over one trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid bond markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.