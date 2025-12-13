Ghana Fixed Income Market Processes 921.87 Million Cedis Friday

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded total trading volume of 921.87 million cedis across 461 transactions on Friday, December 12, 2025, with new government bonds capturing the largest share as institutional investors sustained appetite for sovereign debt securities. Market activity demonstrated continued liquidity in domestic debt markets during the platform’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated the session with 621.87 million cedis traded through 44 separate transactions. Treasury bills accounted for 160.13 million cedis across 392 deals, while sell and buyback trades involving government securities contributed 134.84 million cedis through 10 transactions. Corporate bonds recorded 4.75 million cedis exchanged in 11 deals. Old GOG notes and bonds registered 269,510 cedis in trading value through four transactions.

The most actively traded government bond was a security maturing February 16, 2027, carrying an 8.35 percent coupon, which alone recorded 251.53 million cedis in volume across 16 transactions. The instrument yielded 14.85 percent and closed at 93.14 cedis per 100 cedis face value. This particular bond has consistently attracted investor interest throughout December, featuring prominently in multiple trading sessions as market participants position portfolios heading into year end.

Treasury bills maintained steady participation despite lower volumes compared to earlier December sessions. The largest treasury bill transaction involved a security maturing July 27, 2026, which recorded 90.62 million cedis across 27 trades at a closing price of 93.84 cedis. Current treasury bill rates around 10.7 percent represent their lowest levels in 14 years, reflecting Ghana’s improved macroeconomic conditions and declining inflation environment.

Old government bonds saw limited activity with a security maturing November 2, 2026, carrying a 19.00 percent coupon, recording 219,510 cedis across three transactions at a yield of 21.53 percent. The higher coupon rate reflects issuance during Ghana’s previous high inflation period when borrowing costs exceeded 20 percent. These older instruments trade at yields above current market rates as investors demand premiums for securities issued under different economic conditions.

Corporate bond trading concentrated on Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CMB) securities maturing August 28, 2028, with a 13.00 percent coupon. Three transactions totaling 3.27 million cedis represented the bulk of corporate bond activity, closing at 92.47 percent of face value. Limited corporate bond participation reflects ongoing challenges in deepening Ghana’s non sovereign debt market despite efforts to encourage corporate issuances.

Sell and buyback arrangements focused heavily on a government bond maturing February 5, 2036, carrying a 9.70 percent coupon. This security traded 109.24 million cedis across four transactions at a yield of 15.90 percent and closing price of 69.15 percent. These repurchase agreements allow financial institutions to maintain short term liquidity while holding government securities, serving as crucial portfolio management tools.

Thursday’s trading volume moderated from Wednesday’s 1.88 billion cedis but remained consistent with typical market activity levels. The session followed patterns observed throughout December where volumes fluctuate between 900 million and 1.6 billion cedis depending on government funding requirements, institutional investor positioning and liquidity conditions in the banking system.

The GFIM is celebrating its tenth anniversary during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Deepening Markets Expanding Possibilities. Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Managing Director Abena Amoah revealed cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed 200 billion cedis, positioning the market to approach levels recorded before the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) disruptions.

Since launching in August 2015, GFIM has traded over one trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income platforms outside South Africa and Nigeria. The market collapsed to 98 billion cedis in 2023 following DDEP implementation before rebounding 76 percent in 2024 to reach 174 billion cedis under Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed economic programme.

Market recovery has coincided with substantial improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators throughout 2025. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 6.3 percent in November 2025, falling below the Bank of Ghana’s target range for the first time since 2021. The cedi has appreciated roughly 35 percent against major currencies this year, supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings and improved investor confidence.

The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by cutting its benchmark policy rate from 21.5 percent to 18 percent, marking the first monetary policy loosening after an extended tightening cycle. Lower interest rates have supported economic activity while maintaining price stability as inflation continues moderating toward single digit levels.

Government bonds currently trade at yields ranging from roughly 14 to 16 percent across different maturities, offering attractive real returns as inflation stabilizes. The yield environment reflects market expectations about future monetary policy direction and investor assessment of Ghana’s sovereign credit quality following successful completion of debt restructuring under the IMF programme.

Pension fund assets on GFIM have grown to over 90 billion cedis, comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management for these institutions. This concentration reflects conservative investment approaches prioritizing fixed income securities for stable returns and capital preservation. Pension funds represent the largest institutional investor category in Ghana’s debt markets, providing consistent demand for government securities.

Looking ahead, GSE aims to admit 100 companies to GFIM and expand securities account holders from two million to 10 million Ghanaians. The exchange plans launching an academy to guide companies through listing requirements and capital market access procedures, aiming to deepen corporate participation in coming years and diversify funding sources beyond bank financing.

Market observers expect December trading activity could intensify as institutional investors rebalance portfolios ahead of year end. Some analysts anticipate continued positive momentum if corporate earnings maintain their trajectory and macroeconomic stability persists through the final weeks of 2025 and into 2026.