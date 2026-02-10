Ghana Fixed Income Market Processes 1.85 Billion Cedis

Ghana’s Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed 1.85 billion cedis across 260 transactions on Sunday, February 9, 2026, with new government notes and bonds capturing the dominant share of trading activity as institutional investors shifted focus toward longer dated securities.

New Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds accounted for 654.32 million cedis through 31 transactions, representing 35 percent of total market volume. Treasury bills contributed 303.26 million cedis across 149 separate deals, accounting for 16 percent of trading activity. Sell and buyback trades involving government notes and bonds dominated the session with 888.95 million cedis through 80 transactions, representing 48 percent of total volume.

The session’s most actively traded new government bond was a security maturing October 2, 2032, carrying a 9.10 percent coupon with identification code A6148-1838. This instrument recorded 220 million cedis in volume across five transactions, trading at a yield of 14.24 percent with a closing price of 79.67 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Among treasury bills, the most active security was a bill maturing February 1, 2027, with identification code A6969-1993. This instrument saw 49.40 million cedis change hands across two transactions at a closing price of 89.75 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

The largest repo transaction involved a GoG bond maturing November 2, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon with identification code A6147-1838. This security recorded 204.42 million cedis across nine deals at a yield of 13.98 percent with a closing price of 82.28 cedis per 100 cedis face value.

Sunday’s substantial repo activity reflects institutional demand for short term liquidity arrangements while maintaining exposure to government securities. These repurchase arrangements allow banks, pension funds, and asset managers to manage temporary funding needs while using government bonds as collateral.

The trading patterns demonstrate mixed institutional preferences between newly issued government bonds, short dated treasury bills, and repo transactions. The concentration of 220 million cedis in a single bond maturing in 2032 indicates investor willingness to extend duration for select instruments offering favorable pricing.

Government bond yields remain elevated despite broader improvement in Ghana’s macroeconomic fundamentals following implementation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported economic program. The 14.24 percent yield on the October 2032 bond indicates investors continue demanding substantial risk premiums for exposure beyond short term horizons.

Market participants continue monitoring domestic economic indicators and monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Ghana (BoG). Inflation reached 6.3 percent in November 2025, falling within the central bank’s target range after years of elevated price pressures.

The GFIM operates under the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and provides a platform for secondary trading of fixed income securities including treasury bills, government notes and bonds, central bank instruments, and corporate bonds. The market uses the Bloomberg E-Bond trading and market surveillance system.

Since its inception in August 2015, the GFIM has traded over one trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income platforms outside South Africa and Nigeria. The market experienced significant disruption in 2023 following implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), when trading volumes dropped from 230 billion cedis in 2022 to 98 billion cedis in 2023 before recovering 76 percent in 2024 to reach 174 billion cedis.

January 2026 data showed robust market growth, with trading volumes reaching 36.91 billion cedis, representing a 118 percent increase from 16.90 billion cedis traded in January 2025. Government notes and bonds accounted for 61 percent of January volume, while treasury bills contributed 38 percent.

Government securities outstanding reached 325 billion cedis as of January 2026, an increase from 304 billion cedis recorded in January 2025. Yield curves have shown significant compression over the past year, with four year government bonds yielding 14.80 percent in January 2026 compared with 26.22 percent in January 2025, reflecting improved macroeconomic conditions and restored investor confidence.