Ghana Fixed Income Market Processes 1.43 Billion Cedis in Year End Trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded 1.43 billion cedis across 521 transactions on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, as institutional investors maintained strong appetite for government securities during the final trading week of the year. New Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds dominated activity with 484.06 million cedis traded through 39 separate deals.

Treasury bills captured the largest share of trading volume with 653.28 million cedis across 468 transactions, accounting for 45.8 percent of total market activity. The session demonstrated continued liquidity in Ghana’s debt capital markets as the platform approaches conclusion of its tenth anniversary celebrations.

Corporate bonds contributed 270 million cedis through three transactions, representing one of the strongest corporate debt sessions during December. Sell and buyback (repo) trades involving government securities added 20.01 million cedis across 10 deals, while old GOG notes and bonds recorded minimal activity with 2,794 cedis traded in one transaction.

The largest single volume trade involved a new government bond maturing February 16, 2027, carrying an 8.35 percent coupon with security code A6143. This instrument traded 211.89 million cedis across 13 transactions at a yield of 14.80 percent and closing price of 93.4557 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The security has consistently attracted investor interest throughout December as market participants position portfolios heading into 2026.

Treasury bill activity centered on an instrument maturing December 28, 2026, with security code A6939, which traded 121.98 million cedis through 21 separate transactions. The security closed at 88.4825 cedis per unit, demonstrating sustained demand for one year government securities despite lower yields compared to longer dated bonds. The concentration of treasury bill transactions across 468 deals suggests broad based institutional participation rather than concentration in single large trades.

Corporate bond trading focused entirely on Consolidated Bank Ghana (CMB) securities maturing August 31, 2026, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon with security code A6303. The three transactions totaling 270 million cedis closed at 96.1215 cedis per unit, marking the highest corporate bond volume recorded in December 2025 and representing nearly 19 percent of total daily trading. This substantial corporate participation contrasts sharply with most December sessions where non sovereign instruments account for less than five percent of total market volume.

The largest repo arrangement involved a government bond maturing February 15, 2028, carrying an 8.50 percent coupon with security code A6144. This security traded 12.12 million cedis in a single transaction at a yield of 17.20 percent and closing price of 84.9535 cedis. Repo transactions function as collateralized short term liquidity arrangements allowing institutional investors to manage cash flow needs while maintaining exposure to longer dated government debt.

Tuesday’s robust trading volume aligns with recent market performance as GFIM celebrates its tenth anniversary under the theme “10 Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market: Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities.” Bank of Ghana Governor Johnson Pandit Asiama revealed during anniversary celebrations that cumulative trading has surpassed 1.2 trillion cedis since inception in August 2015, establishing the platform as one of Sub Saharan Africa’s most liquid fixed income markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange Abena Amoah recently announced that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the 200 billion cedi threshold, putting the platform on track to match pre Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) levels recorded in 2022 when annual volumes reached 230 billion cedis. The market experienced significant turbulence in 2023 following DDEP implementation as part of Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported economic stabilization programme.

Trading volumes collapsed to 98 billion cedis in 2023 before rebounding 76 percent in 2024 to reach 174 billion cedis as investor confidence gradually returned. Market recovery has coincided with substantial improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators throughout 2025. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to 6.3 percent in November 2025, falling within the Bank of Ghana’s target range.

The cedi has appreciated roughly 30 to 35 percent against major currencies throughout 2025, supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings and improved investor confidence. The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by cutting its benchmark policy rate from 29 percent at the start of the year to 18 percent by November, marking the first sustained monetary policy loosening after an extended tightening cycle.

Treasury bill rates have fallen dramatically from peak levels above 28 percent to approximately 10.7 percent currently, reaching their lowest in 14 years. The yield compression reflects improved macroeconomic fundamentals and restored investor confidence following Ghana’s debt restructuring under the IMF supported programme. Lower money market rates have prompted institutional investors to reallocate funds from short term government securities into bonds seeking enhanced returns.

The yield environment captured in Tuesday’s trading reveals market expectations about inflation and monetary policy trajectories. Government bonds trade in a 14.80 to 17.20 percent range for different maturities, offering attractive real returns as inflation continues moderating. The compression in yields since early 2024, when government debt traded above 30 percent, demonstrates substantial improvement in Ghana’s credit risk perception.

Market participants consistently favor government securities over corporate debt and shorter maturities over longer dated instruments despite Ghana’s improving macroeconomic fundamentals. Banks, which represent the largest institutional players, typically match short term deposit liabilities with short term assets like treasury bills rather than committing to longer duration exposures. The concentration of trading in repos and treasury bills reflects both structural features of Ghana’s financial system and ongoing elevated yields on government debt.

The GFIM has facilitated corporates raising 24 billion cedis for business growth since establishment. Pension fund assets on the platform have grown to over 90 billion cedis, comprising approximately 90 percent of assets under management. This concentration reflects the conservative investment approach of pension fund managers who prioritize fixed income securities for stable returns and capital preservation.

Government securities including treasury bills, notes and bonds are automatically admitted to trade on the platform upon issuance. Corporate bonds, Bank of Ghana money market instruments and other debt securities may be listed subject to admission requirements. All transactions settle through Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary on a T plus 3 basis, ensuring efficient clearing and settlement processes that support market confidence.

Foreign institutional investors have returned to Ghana’s fixed income market after withdrawing during the debt crisis period. The successful navigation of debt restructuring challenges, sustained disinflation and prudent fiscal management have created conditions for continued market development into 2026. Daily volumes now frequently exceed half a billion cedis with occasional sessions surpassing two billion cedis.

The transformation reflects development of Ghana’s debt capital markets from predominantly bilateral trading arrangements to a transparent electronically mediated marketplace comparable to larger African markets. The platform’s resilience through the DDEP crisis and subsequent recovery demonstrates its importance as critical financial infrastructure supporting Ghana’s economic stabilization efforts.

Looking ahead, the Ghana Stock Exchange aims to admit 100 companies to GFIM and expand participation to 10 million Ghanaians, up from the current two million securities account holders. The exchange plans launching an academy to guide companies through listing requirements and capital market access procedures. These initiatives seek to deepen market breadth while increasing retail investor participation in Ghana’s debt capital markets.

As 2025 concludes, the strong recovery trajectory established throughout the year demonstrates restored confidence in Ghana’s debt instruments and improved macroeconomic fundamentals. The final trading session scheduled for December 31 will provide definitive assessment of full year performance. Market participants expect continued stability heading into 2026 provided fiscal discipline persists and inflation remains contained within target ranges.

Corporate bond issuance remains limited with only eight active corporate issuers currently operating after four companies recently exited the market. Developing the corporate debt segment represents a priority for market authorities seeking to diversify funding sources for Ghana’s private sector. The 270 million cedi corporate volume recorded Tuesday suggests potential for growth if more companies can be encouraged to access debt capital markets.

The elevated yields on longer dated government debt indicate that investors continue demanding substantial risk premiums for holding Ghanaian government securities beyond the medium term. A government bond maturing in 2028 yielding 17.20 percent in Tuesday’s repo trade reflects ongoing caution about Ghana’s longer term fiscal sustainability despite near term improvements.

Analysts note that while Ghana has made remarkable progress stabilizing its economy during 2025, sustained reforms remain essential for maintaining investor confidence. Continued fiscal consolidation, structural reforms improving competitiveness, and maintaining central bank independence will determine whether the fixed income market’s recovery proves durable or proves temporary as occurred during previous stabilization episodes.

The GFIM’s tenth anniversary year has coincided with exceptional market recovery following the challenging DDEP implementation period. The platform’s ability to maintain liquidity and transparency through Ghana’s most severe debt crisis in decades demonstrates its value as financial infrastructure supporting both government financing needs and institutional investor portfolio management requirements.