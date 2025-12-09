Ghana Fixed Income Market Processes 1.37 Billion Cedis in Trading

The Ghana Fixed Income Market recorded total trading volume of 1.37 billion cedis across 823 transactions on Monday, December 9, 2025, driven by strong activity in government bonds and treasury bills as institutional investors sustained their appetite for sovereign debt securities. The session demonstrated continued liquidity in Ghana’s debt capital markets amid the platform’s tenth anniversary celebrations.

New Government of Ghana notes and bonds dominated the session with 706.44 million cedis traded through 72 separate transactions. Treasury bills accounted for 482.59 million cedis across 718 deals, while sell and buyback trades involving government securities contributed 180.20 million cedis through 32 transactions. Corporate bonds recorded minimal activity with only 510,986 cedis exchanged in one transaction.

The largest single trade involved a government bond maturing February 11, 2031, carrying an 8.95 percent coupon. This security recorded 283.74 million cedis in volume across 13 transactions, yielding 15.20 percent and closing at 78.06 cedis per 100 cedis face value. The instrument attracted substantial institutional participation, reflecting investor preference for medium to long-term government paper.

Treasury bill activity centered on a security maturing June 8, 2026, which traded 132.30 million cedis through 68 separate transactions. The instrument closed at 94.11 cedis per unit, demonstrating continued demand for shorter-term government securities despite lower yields compared to longer-dated bonds. The concentration of treasury bill transactions in a single maturity suggests coordinated institutional positioning.

The sole corporate bond transaction involved a Consolidated Bank Ghana security maturing August 28, 2028, carrying a 13.00 percent coupon. The instrument traded 510,986 cedis at 82.57 cedis per unit, marking another session where corporate debt represented less than one percent of total market volume. Limited corporate bond issuance continues constraining secondary market activity in non-sovereign instruments.

Sell and buyback transactions, functioning as collateralized short-term liquidity arrangements, focused on a government bond maturing February 13, 2029, with an 8.65 percent coupon. This security recorded 180.20 million cedis across 32 deals at a 16.99 percent yield, closing at 80.05 cedis. The robust repo activity underscores how institutional investors use government securities to manage short-term funding needs.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market operates as a secondary trading platform for all fixed income securities issued in the country. The market uses Bloomberg’s E-Bond trading and surveillance system, providing electronic execution, price transparency and straight-through processing for debt securities. Trading hours run from 9:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon on business days.

Government securities including treasury bills, notes and bonds are automatically admitted to trade on the platform upon issuance. Corporate bonds, Bank of Ghana money market instruments and other debt securities may be listed subject to admission requirements. All transactions settle through Bank of Ghana’s Central Securities Depositary on a T plus 3 basis.

The platform is celebrating its tenth anniversary during November and December 2025 under the theme Ten Years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market, Deepening Markets, Expanding Possibilities. Since inception in August 2015, the market has traded over 1 trillion cedis in securities, establishing itself as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most liquid bond markets outside South Africa and Nigeria.

Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange Abena Amoah recently announced that cumulative trading volume from January to October 2025 crossed the 200 billion cedi threshold. The performance puts the platform on track to match pre-Domestic Debt Exchange Programme levels recorded in 2022 when annual volumes reached 230 billion cedis.

The market experienced significant turbulence in 2023 following implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as part of Ghana’s International Monetary Fund-supported economic stabilization programme. Trading volumes collapsed to 98 billion cedis that year before rebounding 76 percent in 2024 to reach 174 billion cedis as investor confidence gradually returned.

Market recovery has coincided with substantial improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators throughout 2025. Inflation declined from 23.8 percent in December 2024 to approximately 8 percent by October 2025, falling within the Bank of Ghana’s target range. The cedi has appreciated roughly 35 percent against major currencies, supported by higher cocoa and gold export earnings.

The Bank of Ghana has responded to improved economic conditions by cutting its benchmark policy rate from 21.5 percent to 18 percent, marking the first monetary policy loosening after an extended tightening cycle. Lower interest rates have supported economic activity while maintaining price stability as inflation continues moderating.

Treasury bill rates have declined dramatically from peak levels above 28 percent to approximately 10.7 percent currently, reaching their lowest levels in 14 years. The steep decline in money market rates has prompted institutional investors to reallocate funds from short-term government securities into longer-dated bonds seeking enhanced returns.

Government bonds currently trade at yields ranging from roughly 14 to 18 percent across different maturities, offering attractive real returns as inflation stabilizes in single digits. The yield environment reflects ongoing investor expectations about inflation trajectory and monetary policy decisions over coming quarters.

Monday’s trading pattern reveals the concentration of Ghana’s fixed income market in government securities, which account for over 99 percent of daily volumes. Banks, pension funds and insurance companies represent the largest market participants, typically favoring government paper for regulatory capital requirements and liability matching.

Corporate bond issuance remains limited despite efforts to develop a more diversified debt capital market. Only a handful of companies have issued bonds since the market’s inception, with most corporate financing continuing through traditional bank lending rather than capital markets. The dominance of sovereign securities reflects structural features of Ghana’s financial system.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market has facilitated corporations raising 24 billion cedis for business growth since establishment. Pension fund assets traded on the platform have grown to over 90 billion cedis, comprising approximately 90 percent of pension assets under management. This concentration reflects conservative investment approaches prioritizing fixed income securities for stable returns and capital preservation.

Looking ahead, exchange officials are targeting admission of 100 companies to the platform and increasing securities account holders from the current 2 million to 10 million Ghanaians. The exchange plans launching an academy to guide companies through listing requirements and capital market access procedures, aiming to deepen corporate participation in coming years.