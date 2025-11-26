Ghana Fixed Income Market Celebrates 10 Years of Market Excellence with Clean Water Initiative for La Enobal Basic School

As part of activities marking it’s 10th Anniversary, the Ghana

Fixed Income Market (GFIM), one of the markets of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE),

commissioned a Borehole and Water Purifier for the La Enobal Basic School in Accra.

The initiative underscores GFIM’s commitment to social impact and community

development, complementing a decade of deepening the fixed-income market in Ghana.

The project provides the school and surrounding community with access to clean, safe

water, improving sanitation and learning conditions for over 550 pupils.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Ms. Abena

Amoah, at the commissioning ceremony, the Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Frank Berle,

said: “As we celebrate ten years of the Ghana Fixed Income Market, we are reminded

that our growth must translate into impact beyond the capital market. This project reflects

our belief that sustainable development begins with basic needs like access to clean

water and sanitation.

The School Improvement Support Officer (SISO) and Acting Headteacher, Madam

Perpetua Akafia, expressed appreciation to GFIM, stating: “This project is a blessing to

our school community. Access to clean water will not only improve hygiene but also create

a healthier environment for teaching and learning. We are deeply grateful to GFIM for this

thoughtful gesture.”

The Member of Parliament for the La Dade Kotopon Constituency, Honourable Rita Odoley Sowah added: ’It is my prayer that the students take good care of the borehole to maintain

it well and to improve their hygiene and health.’’

The event, which was facilitated by United Way Ghana, was attended by the Member of

Parliament for the area, Representatives of the Municipal Chief Executive, Municipal

Education Director, Mankralo of La and other dignitaries.

The GSE continues to prioritize initiatives that impact lives and support national

development beyond the financial markets.