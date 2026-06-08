Ghana Fisheries Reforms Face Test as Norway Programme Ends

A fisheries cooperation programme between Ghana and Norway has closed after seven years, handing institutional reforms, a new aquaculture plan, and digital management systems over to national agencies to sustain.

The Fish for Development (FFD) Programme, funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), concluded with a stakeholder workshop at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. The programme placed Ghana alongside Colombia and Myanmar as one of three main partner countries in Norway’s fisheries development framework.

The sector that FFD worked to strengthen is substantial. Ghana’s fisheries sector accounts for around 4 to 5 percent of national gross domestic product, employs more than 2.5 million people, and provides a livelihood for more than 10 percent of the population. At least half a million women work in the downstream value chain in fish processing, marketing, and trade. Persistent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, declining marine stocks, and weak monitoring systems have long constrained the sector’s productivity and earnings.

Workshop participants highlighted as the most concrete outcomes the consolidation of Ghana’s Aquaculture Development Plan covering 2024 to 2028, the digitalisation of farm registration systems, and improvements in aquatic animal health management. In marine fisheries, the programme supported a revised Fisheries Management Plan, expanded Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) training, and strengthened data systems aimed at improving enforcement against IUU fishing.

Dr. Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, speaking on behalf of the sector minister, described the programme as “a milestone in bilateral cooperation,” citing significant knowledge transfer and institutional strengthening over the seven-year period.

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute led the aquaculture component of the FFD programme, which aimed to empower the Fisheries Commission to regulate the industry in a transparent and cooperative way. Prof. Benjamin Campion, Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, and Norwegian Ambassador H.E. John Mikal Kvistad jointly characterised the collaboration as a practical model for sustainable ocean governance and long-term resource management under growing pressure on marine ecosystems.

The test now is whether the reforms outlast the funding. Ghana’s fisheries institutions have historically contended with enforcement gaps, data constraints, and resource limitations that made external technical partnerships valuable. Ghana separately launched a three-year project in May 2026 to implement the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, covering subsidy monitoring, stock assessment, and livelihood protection for coastal communities. That initiative adds a layer of accountability to the reform agenda FFD helped build.

Authorities at the closure workshop said the priority now is maintaining what the programme established: strengthened data systems, improved compliance frameworks, and reformed regulatory structures across both the marine and aquaculture subsectors.