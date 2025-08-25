Ghana Firm Launches Local Gold Processing to Boost Economy

A Ghanaian company has unveiled an ambitious gold processing initiative aimed at capturing more value from the nation’s mineral wealth while creating employment opportunities and attracting tourism revenue.

Mentras Oro announced its Ghana Gold Pendant Package during a promotional event, marking a shift from traditional raw material exports toward domestic refinement and jewelry production. Sales Manager Peridot Watterson emphasized the economic benefits of processing gold locally rather than shipping unfinished products overseas.

The initiative targets job creation across multiple sectors, from skilled artisans to support personnel, with expansion plans tied to growing market demand. Watterson positioned the project as part of Ghana’s broader strategy to maximize returns from its extractive industries through value addition.

“We are adding value to Ghana’s gold, creating employment, increasing tourism and contributing to Ghana’s economy as a whole,” Watterson explained. The company envisions positioning Ghana as a global center for refined gold products while ensuring domestic ownership of precious metal assets.

Partnership opportunities remain open for both local and international stakeholders interested in supporting the value-addition approach. This aligns with government policies encouraging downstream processing of natural resources rather than purely extractive operations.

Industry data supports the economic potential of such initiatives. Ghana produced 149,300 kilograms of unrefined gold in 2024, according to Reuters figures. Processing this output domestically could have generated an additional $345 million in export earnings, based on refined gold premiums of approximately $2,307 per kilogram recorded in 2022.

The calculations suggest Ghana’s total gold export earnings could have increased from $11.64 billion to nearly $11.98 billion through domestic processing. These figures highlight the substantial revenue opportunities available through strategic value addition approaches.

Ghana Tourism Authority CEO Marilyn Maame Efua Houadjeto praised the initiative during the announcement, emphasizing benefits extending beyond precious metal ownership to employment generation and visitor attraction. She described the project as addressing multiple economic challenges simultaneously.

“What Mentras Oro is doing promotes value addition, significantly helps with unemployment and directly impacts tourism in the country,” Houadjeto noted. The Tourism Authority expressed readiness to support similar initiatives that combine industrial development with visitor experience enhancement.

Houadjeto encouraged other extractive sector companies to adopt comparable value-addition strategies, suggesting government backing for enterprises willing to invest in domestic processing capabilities. This represents a shift toward comprehensive resource utilization rather than simple extraction and export.

The gold pendant project reflects broader efforts to transform Ghana’s mining sector from a purely extractive industry into a manufacturing base. Success could influence policy decisions regarding mineral resource management and industrial development incentives.

Tourism integration adds another dimension to the initiative, potentially creating heritage and cultural attractions around gold processing activities. This approach could diversify Ghana’s tourism offerings beyond traditional cultural and natural attractions.

The project’s timing coincides with global discussions about resource-rich nations capturing greater value from their natural endowments. Ghana’s experience could provide lessons for other African countries seeking to maximize returns from mineral wealth.