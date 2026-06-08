Ghana Fire Service Brings Engineers Into Digital Compliance Drive

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is rolling out its new digital compliance platform to the engineers and contractors who build and maintain fire safety systems, moving the four-month-old Automated Fire Compliance and Safety System (AFCAS) beyond government offices and into the hands of practitioners.

The GNFS gathered registered service providers and Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Engineering (MEPE) professionals in Accra on Monday to establish practical protocols for the design, installation, inspection and maintenance of fire safety systems under the new platform.

AFCAS replaces manual and lengthy inspection procedures with real-time monitoring and digital certification, and enables the GNFS to identify high-risk facilities before incidents occur. By removing human discretion from inspection tracking and certification, the system introduces full digital traceability, meaning every inspection, approval and compliance decision can be audited in real time by supervisors and regulators.

That feature prompted an unusually pointed government warning when the platform was launched in February. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak threatened disciplinary action and potential criminal prosecution against any GNFS officer found undermining the system, stating: “Any officer who engages in an act that undermines or compromises the integrity of AFCAS implementation will be subjected to appropriate disciplinary measures and, where applicable, prosecution in accordance with our law.”

Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong said the transition addressed persistent challenges under the old manual system and confirmed the platform would be rolled out nationwide.

Bringing MEPE practitioners into the process addresses a practical gap. Fire safety systems in residential, commercial and industrial buildings are largely designed, installed and serviced by private engineers, making their alignment with AFCAS essential to the platform delivering any measurable improvement in compliance rates.

The system also links imported fire equipment to the platform to ensure products entering the country meet required standards.