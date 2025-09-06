Ghana Finance Minister Backs Pan-African Rally for Debt Relief

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has endorsed calls for a more equitable global response to Africa’s mounting debt crisis, as thousands of protesters gathered in Accra demanding debt cancellation for the continent.

Speaking after receiving a petition from demonstrators on August 29, 2025, Forson acknowledged the urgency of addressing Africa’s debt burden, which has now surpassed $1.3 trillion, while cautioning that borrowed funds must be used responsibly.

The Pan-African Rally for Debt Cancellation and Trade Justice, organized by the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) and Ghana’s Trades Union Congress (TUC), brought together thousands of workers, trade unionists, and activists from across the continent.

Ghana’s debt situation has shown recent improvement, with public debt falling from GH¢726.7 billion in December 2024 to GH¢613 billion by June 2025, marking a 15.6% reduction. The decline was attributed to stricter fiscal controls, debt restructuring efforts, and cedi stabilization.

However, significant challenges remain. Ghana faces significant external debt service costs over the next four years, with $8.7 billion representing 10.9% of GDP required for debt service, according to Finance Minister statements in March 2025.

Protesters argued that current debt structures represent a form of economic colonialism, demanding fundamental reforms to international financial systems rather than traditional austerity measures. A petition was delivered to Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, who acknowledged the demands but urged that “debts must also be used responsibly”.

The demonstration reflected growing frustration with existing debt relief mechanisms. The G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatment has been criticized as slow and creditor-biased, often leaving distressed countries in prolonged uncertainty while restructuring negotiations continue.

External factors have significantly contributed to Africa’s debt challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed fiscal plans and forced emergency borrowing across the continent, while the Ukraine conflict pushed food and fuel prices higher, worsening current account balances.

Climate disasters have further complicated debt dynamics, with floods, droughts, and storms destroying infrastructure and forcing governments to return to lenders for reconstruction financing. This cycle has made debt service increasingly difficult for many African nations.

The rally called for several key reforms including access to affordable, long-term financing through reformed multilateral development banks, debt-for-development swaps, and the establishment of a Sovereign Debt Authority to prioritize development needs in debt treatment.

Ghana’s experience reflects broader continental patterns where debt service costs have crowded out essential spending on education, health, and infrastructure. The TUC’s participation in the rally reflected how ordinary workers experience debt crisis through failing public services and delayed wage payments.

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang joined the demonstration, highlighting the government’s recognition of public concerns about debt sustainability and its impact on social services.

The protest organizers emphasized that debt is not inherently problematic when used for productive investments in infrastructure, education, and technology that can fuel economic growth. The issue arises when borrowing becomes primarily a survival tool for budget deficit financing and servicing existing obligations.

Continental debt relief advocates argue for fundamental reforms to global financial architecture, including provisions for debt suspension during crisis periods and expanded use of local currency lending to reduce exchange rate risks.

The Accra rally represents part of growing momentum for coordinated African action on debt issues, with civil society groups, trade unions, and some governments increasingly aligned in demanding fairer treatment from international creditors and financial institutions.