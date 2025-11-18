Ghana Files 78 Criminal Charges Against Ofori-Atta in SML Case

The Republic of Ghana has filed 78 criminal charges against eight individuals and one company over the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract. A charge sheet submitted to the High Court on November 18 names former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori Atta as the first accused in what prosecutors describe as a criminal enterprise lasting from 2017 to 2024.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged former Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Acting Commissioner General Emmanuel Kofi Nti, SML Chief Executive Evans Adusei, and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited itself among seven other defendants. Ernest Darko Akore, who served as Chef de Cabinet to the Minister of Finance, faces charges alongside former GRA Commissioner General Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah, former Customs Division Commissioner Isaac Crentsil, and former Customs Commissioner Kwadwo Damoah, who currently serves as Member of Parliament for Jaman South.

Prosecutors allege the accused conspired to influence a public procurement process for unfair advantage, violating the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663). The charges include wilfully causing financial loss to the state, breach of procurement rules, using public office for private gain, and knowingly awarding or benefiting from unlawfully procured contracts.

According to the charge sheet, the accused set up a criminal enterprise to directly and indirectly influence procurement processes. The enterprise secured contracts for transaction audit services, external price verification services, measurement audit of downstream petroleum products, upstream petroleum audit services, and minerals audit services through the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority. The scheme allegedly involved no genuine need for contracting SML, with contracts obtained through patronage sponsorship.

The investigation revealed that SML received approximately 1.4 billion Ghana cedis through illegally awarded contracts and payments for services that were not performed. Had the scheme continued without intervention, prosecutors estimate an additional 2.8 billion United States dollars would have been paid to SML over five years without mandatory statutory authorization from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Board and Parliament.

The matter came to light following complaints lodged with the OSP in December 2023. Government intervention temporarily suspended performance of the purported services in early January 2024. On October 31, 2025, President John Mahama directed the termination of all public contracts awarded to SML by the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority.

Ofori Atta remains outside Ghana despite multiple summons from the OSP. After failing to appear for scheduled questioning on June 2, 2025, the OSP declared him a fugitive from justice and secured an INTERPOL Red Notice. The global alert requests law enforcement bodies in 196 countries to locate and provisionally arrest him for possible extradition.

His legal team submitted medical records showing he was receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in the United States for cancer diagnosed earlier this year. Lawyer Frank Davies described the OSP’s fugitive declaration as procedurally defective and politically motivated. The Ofori Atta family petitioned both the National Central Bureau and the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL’s Files for deletion of the Red Notice, arguing it was procured based on manipulated evidence and withheld medical information.

The OSP investigation found that SML was barely four months old when first submitted to the PPA for approval in 2017. The company had been rejected several times by the PPA for lacking necessary capacity to undertake revenue assurance functions. Despite these rejections, SML later won contracts to perform transaction audits and external price verification services through single source procurement without prior PPA Board approval.

Investigators discovered that SML had no proven record of technical capability, financial strength, or experience at the time contracts were awarded. The company’s monthly audit reports were unreliable, its metering systems were unsuitable for use at several petroleum depots, and it could not integrate its operations with existing systems. SML received payments from the GRA without submitting invoices backed by verified reports as required by procedure.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng stated there was no causal relationship between SML’s operations and reported improvements in petroleum sector revenue. Those gains were largely attributed to macroeconomic factors, increased enforcement by regulatory bodies, and existing systems like the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and the Electronic Revenue and Document Management System (ERDMS).

The OSP also found that SML failed to provide verifiable reports to justify large sums received from the GRA. A Memorandum of Understanding signed in November 2024 between the Ministry of Finance, GRA, and SML changed the company’s variable fee structure to a fixed monthly fee of 1.43 million dollars, inclusive of taxes. Agyebeng criticized the move as unnecessarily deceptive, noting it sought to institutionalize large payments in foreign currency despite the company’s poor performance.

Several co-accused persons have initiated human rights actions against the OSP, challenging aspects of the investigative process and seeking to restrain the prosecutor from pursuing certain charges. Their suits argue that due process has been breached and that the OSP has acted beyond its statutory remit.

The OSP has ordered the disgorgement of 125 million Ghana cedis from SML as unjust enrichment resulting from overpayments made for services that were either substandard, minimally performed, or not rendered at all. Civil society organizations, including IMANI Africa and The Fourth Estate, raised early concerns that the deal lacked transparency and did not deliver value for money.

Evans Adusei, the beneficial owner and controlling mind of SML, is also CEO of Evans Timbers Limited. His daughter, Esther Adusei, serves as a director of the company. The Managing Director of SML, Christian Tetteh Sottie, was Ghana’s Controller and Accountant General from 2005 to 2009 and currently sits on the board of the Internal Audit Agency. Sottie served as Technical Advisor to the Commissioner General of the GRA in 2019 when the GRA entered into the agreement with SML Ghana, then left that role to manage SML Ghana in 2020.

Ghana’s ability to extradite Ofori Atta may depend on cooperation from United States authorities, interpretation of existing bilateral and multilateral extradition treaties, the outcome of his petition before INTERPOL, and how ongoing human rights suits unfold. Government sources confirm that discussions with international partners are ongoing, but no clear timetable has been established for his return.

The High Court is expected to set a date for the first hearing once service of the charges on all accused persons has been confirmed. The case represents one of the most significant procurement related prosecutions in recent Ghanaian history and marks the first concrete step toward adjudicating long standing concerns about the SML contract in court.