Ghana Fast-Tracks DStv Pricing Review With 14-Day Committee

Communications Minister Sam George has established a stakeholder committee with a tight 14-day deadline to negotiate DStv subscription price reductions, rejecting MultiChoice’s request for a 30-day timeline amid ongoing disputes over the company’s commitment to cuts.

The minister announced Friday that MultiChoice Ghana formally requested negotiations Thursday after weeks of regulatory pressure, though the company has publicly denied agreeing to any price reductions.

“We’ve taken a decision to immediately establish a stakeholder committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Communication, the regulator, which is the NCA, MultiChoice Ghana, and MultiChoice Africa. I will personally chair the committee,” George stated during a press briefing.

The committee must deliver a new pricing structure by September 21, 2025, with George insisting that “fourteen days is enough for us to reach this decision, inclusive of weekends.”

MultiChoice has clarified that it has not agreed to any reduction in DStv subscription prices, despite the government’s directive, creating confusion about the basis for the negotiations.

The Working Committee, chaired by the Minister, has until September 21, 2025, to recommend a pricing framework, but tensions suggest regulatory enforcement could be triggered sooner if consensus fails.

The development follows months of escalating pressure from the government over DStv’s pricing compared to other African markets. The National Communications Authority demanded detailed cost breakdowns on August 4, leading to daily fines of GH¢10,000 from August 14 when MultiChoice initially resisted compliance.

George confirmed that the 30-day suspension notice issued August 7 would be stayed as long as negotiations continue in good faith, providing breathing room for the committee process.

The minister emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaian consumers from unfair pricing while ensuring any adjustments are “evidence-based, transparent, and fair to all parties.”

“This is about ensuring that Ghanaian households receive value for money without compromising the viability of MultiChoice’s operations. We will work constructively but with urgency,” he stated.

The broadcast service provider issued a statement on the same day denying a deal, highlighting the disconnect between government announcements and corporate positions.

The fast-tracked timeline reflects government urgency to resolve a dispute that has attracted significant public attention and political support across party lines.

MultiChoice faces accumulated penalties of approximately GH¢150,000 from daily fines, adding financial pressure to reach a negotiated settlement through the committee process.

The pricing review committee includes representatives from MultiChoice Africa, suggesting regional coordination on any pricing adjustments that could affect other markets across the continent.

Industry observers note that Ghana’s aggressive regulatory approach toward international pay-TV operators could influence similar disputes in other African countries where governments seek lower consumer prices.

The 14-day deadline creates significant pressure on all parties to find compromise solutions that balance consumer affordability with commercial viability for MultiChoice’s Ghana operations.

George’s personal chairmanship of the committee underscores the government’s high-level commitment to achieving concrete outcomes rather than extended negotiations without clear results.

The committee’s work will be closely monitored by consumers and industry stakeholders, with regulatory enforcement remaining an option if negotiations fail to produce satisfactory pricing adjustments.

Success of the committee process could provide a model for resolving similar pricing disputes between African governments and international service providers operating in local markets.